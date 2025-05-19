I'm skeptical about 1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman's relationship with boyfriend Leonard

1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman, in early 2025, introduced her now-boyfriend, Leonard Moore, to her fans through her Instagram account. Following a series of heartbreaks after ending her 22-year marriage, Amanda is now in a relationship with someone new. However, to me, the equation seems more odd than compatible.

The reason I say Amanda's relationship with Leonard is strange is that he is not only her partner but also her manager. The bio of Leonard's official Instagram account (@leonardemoore) describes him as:

"Leonard E. Moore Public Figure | Thought Leader | Manager, Amanda Halterman (1000-lb Sisters) | CEO, City Web Design Pros."

It made me question Leonard's intentions toward Amanda, as it made me wonder if he was using Amanda's name and popularity as a tag to increase his following or make a name for himself. Although Leonard has not done anything significantly suspicious yet, I feel skeptical about his relationship with Amanda.

The concern mainly arises from the history of failed relationships on 1000-lb Sisters. Neither Tammy, Amy, nor Amanda has had a peaceful private life, and often due to their own rushed decisions, which is why, as a viewer, it worries to see Amanda get into a relationship with her "manager."

Moreover, Amanda, to me, seems more invested in her relationship with Leonard than the latter. It becomes evident when one looks at her Instagram account, where she frequently posts about him. On the contrary, Leonard does not, using the platform to share motivational quotes and pictures of himself.

1000-lb Sisters Amanda Halterman deserves the best and should be careful of the people coming into her life

After divorcing her husband, ending her 22-year marriage in 2020, Amanda took a few years off to recover and pay attention to her children before exploring the dating scene again. She then met a man named RJ, who was not featured on the show. However, in season 6 of 1000-lb Sisters, Amanda was shown moving to Florida to spend time with him.

However, the relationship ended in heartbreak after RJ allegedly ghosted Amanda, resulting in Amanda's relocation to Kentucky to stay with the rest of her family. In early 2025, she took to Instagram to announce she was in a three-month relationship with Leonard Moore.

The news received a mixed review from netizens and fans. While some were happy for her, many expressed concern about Leonard's intentions. Like me, netizens were alarmed by Leonard's "talent manager" status. It makes me skeptical about their relationship because no other 1000-lb Sisters cast member has ever sparked romance with one of their team members.

Although Amanda seems happy, I wonder if she made the right decision by blurring the lines between her private and personal lives. According to Leonard's LinkedIn profile, Leonard is the "strategist for Amanda Halterman of 1000-lb Sisters." This is the first instance of a crossover between a cast member's personal and professional lives, which worries me about its consequences.

Moreover, it prompts one to wonder if Leonard's feelings for Amanda are genuine or if he is using her to establish himself in the reality TV industry.

If one looks at Amanda and Leonard's Instagram profiles, it becomes evident that Amanda sees him as a partner, but he sees her as his client. While Amanda has posted pictures with him, talking about their relationship and her feelings for him, Leonard has never done the same.

He primarily utilizes his page to promote his business, often with Amanda as the face of the post. In a March 25 post, he wrote in the caption:

"**“Self-care isn’t selfish—it’s strategy. Amanda enjoying a well-deserved pamper day with yours truly, Leonard E. Moore—Public Figure & Thought Leader. Boss moves require balance."

He used the 1000-lb Sisters alum's video in the post, although it was more about him promoting and rebranding himself as a motivational speaker and a public figure. Leonard has also tagged Amanda in posts that have no content related to the TLC star. These activities make me question his intentions and wonder if he is using Amanda for self-promotion.

In contrast, Amanda has always romantically addressed Leonard in her posts. In the caption of a April 30 post, she wrote:

"So thankful for my life and the places we always find ourselves thank you for everything Leonard Moore."

In a March 15 post, she wrote:

"I’m forever grateful to have the honor of holding your hand through all the storms life throws our way. Together, we can weather anything. Leonard Moore."

The contrasting ways in which Amanda and Leonard speak about one another lead me to wonder if Amanda is more invested in the relationship than he is.

These muddy dynamics have made me skeptical about their relationship, as it is unclear where the two stand or if their romance is legitimate. However, I hope Amanda finds peace in her private life and a man who is the ideal fit for her.

1000-lb Sisters can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

