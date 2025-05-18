I can’t believe Tammy made fun of Amanda’s breakup — and no one called her out on 1000-Lb Sisters

1000-Lb Sisters has always shown the ups and downs between the Slaton siblings, but season 6 took a sharp emotional turn—especially between Tammy and Amanda. In episode 7 that aired in November 2024,, Amanda opened up about her painful breakup, revealing that her partner ghosted her.

Instead of showing support, Tammy used the moment to lash out, making fun of Amanda and suggesting she was just jealous of Tammy’s weight loss. The line “she’s not the pretty sister anymore” came off as cruel and unnecessary.

In my opinion, what makes this moment worse is that no one truly called Tammy out for it. Amanda walked away, clearly hurt, and the show moved on without any follow-up or accountability. It’s not the first time Tammy has crossed a line, but this one hit differently—because it was aimed directly at someone who’s been there for her during her hardest times.

Tammy’s progress with weight loss has been impressive. But her emotional growth still has a long way to go. And if the show keeps ignoring these moments, it sends the message that Tammy can say whatever she wants without consequence.

Amanda walked away—but that doesn’t mean Tammy should’ve gotten a pass in 1000-Lb Sisters

In the season 6, episode 7 confrontation between Tammy and Amanda, what stood out wasn’t just Tammy’s insult—it was Amanda’s reaction. Instead of yelling back or matching Tammy’s energy, Amanda removed herself from the situation. She didn’t escalate the fight. She didn’t return the insult. She just left.

That kind of self-restraint is rare in reality TV, especially when emotions are running high. But in my opinion, Amanda’s calm exit shouldn’t have meant the issue was over. The rest of the family—and the show—treated it like a typical disagreement, when really it was a moment that deserved more reflection.

Tammy's words weren’t just hurtful, they were personal. She used Amanda’s recent heartbreak against her, which wasn’t just mean—it was emotionally insensitive. What’s frustrating is that the scene never led to a meaningful conversation.

No one checked in with Amanda. No one asked Tammy why she lashed out like that. And most importantly, no one asked her to apologise. That silence implies that Tammy’s behavior is still being excused, even after everything she’s been through and all the support she’s received.

Amanda has played the role of caretaker, protector, and straight-shooter in the Slaton family. She’s held others accountable when needed. But this time, the support she often gives others wasn’t returned to her in 1000-Lb Sisters.

If 1000-Lb Sisters wants to show growth, then it also needs to show what happens when someone like Amanda is hurt. Walking away was mature—but it shouldn't have been the end of the conversation.

Tammy keeps dodging consequences—and the show keeps letting it slide

The argument between Tammy and Amanda in season 6 of 1000-Lb Sisters wasn’t just a one-time thing. Tammy has often spoken harshly to her family, and most of the time, nothing really comes of it. While the show shows a lot of her physical progress, it rarely shows Tammy being held accountable for how she treats the people around her.

This has happened before—whether it’s ignoring her doctor’s advice about vaping, shutting down conversations when she doesn’t want to talk, or saying hurtful things to her siblings. Instead of addressing it, the show usually cuts to another scene or lets Tammy explain things from her side, without showing how her actions affect others.

In my opinion, that’s unfair—not just to her family, but also to the viewers who’ve supported her through all her ups and downs. People want to see Tammy grow, but that growth should include how she talks to and treats her loved ones. It also puts extra pressure on Amanda and Chris, who always have to stay calm, walk away, or avoid making things worse. That shouldn’t be their job every time.

If 1000-Lb Sisters wants to show Tammy’s full journey, it needs to include the uncomfortable parts too. Real change isn’t just about weight loss. It’s about learning to take responsibility. And until Tammy is asked to do that, her story will always feel unfinished.

Catch the latest episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

