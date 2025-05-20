Who is Cashel Barnett? Love Island alum arrested over domestic violence charges

Cashel Barnett is a 34-year-old reality TV personality best known for appearing on the first season of Love Island USA (2019) and The Challenge: USA (2022).
A Sacramento native, he gained attention on Love Island for his brief romance with contestant Caroline “Caro” Viehweg before being eliminated on day 20. Barnett returned to reality TV in 2022 for The Challenge: USA but was eliminated early.
Disclaimer: The following article contains descriptions of alleged domestic violence, which some readers may find distressing.
He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Monday, May 19, 2025, following domestic violence charges. According to court records obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the 34-year-old reality TV star faces two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. He is also charged with two misdemeanor assault counts.
The charges stem from an alleged April 10 incident involving Barnett’s former partner. She claimed that he physically assaulted her during an argument while their child was present.
Authorities say the altercation began when she tried to calm Barnett by hugging him, as per NBC News reports published on May 20, 2025. However, he allegedly slapped her arms away, followed her into a bedroom, and choked her after lifting her by the neck. The accuser further alleged that Cashel Barnett later slapped her face and said,
"You’re fine.”
As per reports by the Independent published on May 20, 2025, she experienced nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. A warrant for Barnett’s arrest was issued on May 12, according to People, after a lethality assessment indicated the alleged victim feared for her life if he remained free.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly on May 19, 2025, Cashel Barnett’s attorney, Andrew K. Deesing, stated that his client surrendered voluntarily on Monday morning after retaining legal counsel. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, though Deesing declined further comment until then.
"We are obviously in the very early stages here and won't have any comment until after that hearing on Thursday," Deesing stated.
Love Island alum Cashel Barnett’s legal battle
As per reports published by People on May 20, 2025, according to the accuser’s delayed report filed on April 25, the alleged assault occurred during a dispute at Cashel Barnett’s residence. She claims the incident left her with memory loss, headaches, and trouble swallowing, and that their child witnessed the altercation.
The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office sought a no-bail hold for Barnett due to concerns about the alleged victim’s safety.
According to US Weekly reports published on August 20, 2024, Barnett’s reality TV career began with Love Island USA, where he had a brief romance with Kyra Green. The pair later reunited for The Challenge: USA, though their partnership ended quickly. Barnett is currently a drummer for a band after his reality TV stints, as per his social media activity.
The case has drawn attention to Barnett’s transition from reality TV personality to legal defendant. While the charges are severe, no further details about prior incidents or Barnett’s personal history have been disclosed. The upcoming detention hearing will determine whether he remains in custody pending trial.