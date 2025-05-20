Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary becomes brand ambassador of Dubai-based real estate company, One Development

Shark Tank judges Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec regularly appear on interviews and podcasts to share their expertise. Fans are keen to learn about their ventures, which generate significant revenue and make news in business circles.

Kevin O'Leary recently emerged a winner in an endorsement deal. On May 17, he posted an announcement on Instagram proclaiming himself as the brand ambassador of a Dubai-based real estate company called One Development.

Ali Al Gebely, the founder and chairman of One Development UAE, also shared the post. He is also the Managing Director of EHC Investment, Chairman of Al Gebely Holding, and Vice Chairman of DO Boutique Hotels.

What did the Instagram post by One Development say about Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary's involvement?

A brand ambassador is someone who represents brand value on a long-term basis. They promote the brand and are the face of it across various consumer platforms. One Development UAE saw the potential Kevin had to take up the role for them. The post announcing Kevin's ascension to the role called him a "visionary." It also deemed him a "strategist" in investment.

"And now, a believer in our bold vision for the future of real estate," it further read.

The company was "thrilled" to welcome Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary aboard as their official brand ambassador. The first picture attached to the caption was that of Kevin O'Leary and Ali Al Gebely sitting together, signing the contracts, all smiles.

The second picture of the thread had them standing side by side with a booklet in each of their hands, which had logos of One Development and O'Leary Global on them. The third picture had them posing with other members of the team, while the fourth one had Kevin shaking hands with Ali.

What is One Development?

A look at One Development UAE's official Instagram page says that the company is about creating innovative communities and modern spaces. It connects people and places for unique experiences.

The link in their Instagram bio takes viewers to their official website, where they can see the company's real estate projects, philosophy, and characteristics, such as modernity and sophistication. The link also offers a 360-degree virtual tour of these ultra-luxurious properties.

The Shark Tank judge also won the Bayut Rising Developer of the Year award. The profile also has a video of Kevin O'Leary walking out of the smoke, announcing:

"Mr. Wonderful is here."

It is now for the fans to see how Kevin promotes the company worldwide.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow his official Instagram account, @kevinolearytv.

