"Always listen" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary on building strong partnerships

In an Instagram reel posted on April 15, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary shared a message on what he believes is the foundation of any strong partnership. The video was brief but focused on one clear idea — listening. O'Leary shared a simple practice that applies to all kinds of relationships.

The post included a caption that shared a simple way to communicate better: talk for one-third of the time and listen for the rest.

"Want to build a great partnership? Shut up and listen. Speak one-third of the time, listen two-thirds. Respect your partners, debate their ideas, but always LISTEN. That’s how you maintain success," he wrote in the caption.

O’Leary’s message was not just for business owners or investors. He explained that listening is useful in all types of relationships, both personal and professional.

O'Leary breaks down his rule for partnerships on Shark Tank and beyond

In the video clip, Kevin O’Leary explained that successful partnerships require more than financial alignment — they require attention and respect. He advised entrepreneurs and couples alike to listen more and speak less. According to Kevin O’Leary, listening two-thirds of the time allows one to better understand others’ ideas and challenges.

He said that even in disagreement, respect can only be shown by listening and engaging with the other person’s thoughts.

“You have to listen. Partners, even if they don't agree, want respect. You have to listen to their ideas and then debate them. If you don't listen at all, you will never maintain a relationship — in business or in a personal relationship,” he shared.

Kevin O’Leary shared a reel on January 8, 2025, talking about successful startups, and explained that they often have CEOs who can pivot, focus on key information, and listen well. He noted that many of his best-performing investments on Shark Tank have been led by women who demonstrated these qualities.

Why O’Leary believes couples should not merge finances?

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O’Leary has also spoken about personal partnerships. In a Fox News interview posted on September 11, 2024, he offered advice for couples managing money. He said that even when people are in a serious relationship, they should not combine their bank accounts.

“I don't care how in love you are, you keep your account to yourself,” he said.

O’Leary explained that having a joint account can lead to problems if the relationship ends. It can become difficult to separate the money, and one partner’s financial decisions may affect the other. He said that if one person spends too much, takes on debt, or gambles, it can create issues for both.

Shark Tank star also pointed out that keeping accounts separate helps each person build their own credit record, which is important in a system that looks at individual financial history.

“You have to have your own credit track record. Don’t let emotions get in the way of that,” he said.

O’Leary also encouraged couples to talk about money early in a relationship. He said that people should ask each other about debts and financial habits by the third date. According to him, talking about money early can help avoid problems later. He also said that it’s a good idea to use agreements like prenups or cohabitation contracts to make things clear between partners.

O’Leary shared that he uses these tools in his own family to make sure everyone knows where they stand, and to protect their finances if the relationship changes.

Catch the latest episodes of Shark Tank currently streaming on ABC.

