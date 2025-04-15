“I don’t think it’s helping” – Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary reveals China does not have the option to sell T-bills

Investor and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary shared a video of his conversation with Stuart Varney of Fox Business on Instagram on April 14, 2025. In the video, he talked about the economic factors at play and the trade tensions between the United States and China. Despite conjecture, O'Leary stressed that China cannot utilize U.S. Treasury bonds, or T-bills, as leverage.

“I don’t think it’s helping him because he doesn’t have the option to sell T-bills,”

O’Leary stated, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He clarified that selling T-bills would cause China's currency to strengthen, increasing the cost of Chinese exports and further weakening an already fragile economy.

This declaration was made in the midst of a continuing discussion about Donald Trump's tariff policy, which has greatly increased trade tensions between the United States and China. Beijing responded with a 34% tariff in April after tariffs on Chinese goods increased from 10% in January to 104%.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary addresses the inconsistency from the administration

During his interview with Varney, O’Leary also addressed internal confusion within the U.S. administration over trade communication.

“It's a little chaotic from the point of view that you don't get a consistent message out of the administration,” he said. “Lutnick says one thing and then Burgum says another. That’s got to get cleaned up.”

O’Leary highlighted the issue as self-inflicted and called for the administration to resolve the messaging inconsistencies. He added that the lack of unified communication is complicating ongoing trade negotiations and undermining confidence among American businesses.

He also stressed the need for progress in U.S.-China relations, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping would eventually need to accept the gesture of diplomacy offered multiple times by Donald Trump. O’Leary suggested that only then could meaningful dialogue begin. However, he acknowledged,

“So we're in a real stalemate right here. We really are. We got some problems."

The Shark Tank star indicated that the current standstill is harming both sides, especially China, whose economy he described as “already on the brink.” According to O’Leary, any significant economic move by China—such as dumping T-bills—would only worsen their position.

“If he starts dumping T-bills, dollar goes down, his currency goes up, and he's virtually screwed.”

Kevin O'Leary reflects on international trade practices

Shark Tank investor O’Leary has repeatedly voiced support for former President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiation tactic. In a recent interview, he defended the dramatic increase in tariffs as a necessary move to counter years of alleged trade violations by China.

“Trump has about 18 months to get all of this worked out before he faces midterm elections,” he said. “He’s taking a calculated risk.”

O’Leary stated that American businesses face intense global competition where foreign companies undercut pricing, disrupt supply chains, and replicate innovation. He framed the tariff policy as a necessary measure to protect domestic industries and restore American leverage in global markets.

Despite criticism that tariffs might hurt consumers or escalate trade wars, O’Leary maintained that they are justified. He likened Trump’s tactics to investment moves made by seasoned entrepreneurs looking to gain an edge in difficult situations.

The Shark Tank star also addressed the impact of the tariffs on Trump’s political standing, noting that far from being a liability, the stance could bolster his image as a bold and uncompromising leader. O’Leary argued that the willingness to take risks and endure criticism in pursuit of national gain might resonate with voters.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

