“I’m done” — Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary rules out investing in hot sauce markets

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary declared a permanent exit from hot sauce investments during the Shoptalk 2025 conference in Las Vegas on March 25, 2025. He shared a clip from the conference on his Instagram page on April 13, 2025, explaining why he was "done with hot sauce deals."

In the caption, he wrote that he had "seen every hot sauce on the planet," describing it as a "bloodbath in a flat market."

O'Leary announced his exit from the hot sauce industry while sharing the stage with PhoLicious founder Anh Trousdale and Boost Oxygen's Rob Neuner. The Shark Tank investor backed his stance with data from Wonder Ads, his TV advertising venture, showing the challenges of marketing in saturated food categories.

His portfolio companies, PhoLicious and Boost Oxygen, demonstrated alternative success stories through targeted marketing strategies and careful metric tracking. O'Leary highlighted how his existing investments focus on measurable customer acquisition costs and return on ad spend to validate market opportunities.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary calls hot sauce market "hell" at Shoptalk 2025

During the Shoptalk Spring panel discussion, when asked about the one thing he doesn’t want to see in pitch decks again, O'Leary stated, "hot sauce."

He added that he didn't want to "see another hot sauce," because he couldn't "take it anymore" to see people trying to "break into an ancient category that is hardly growing." He went on to call it the definition of "living hell on earth."

The Shark Tank investor continued that there were too many people who thought that they could break into the hot sauce market.

“Sure, it's a multibillion dollar market. Every iteration of hot sauce has been done a 1000 times. So please, no Hot sauce deals,” O'Leary stated.

The investor shared why certain market segments no longer interest him, based on his experience evaluating pitches through Shark Tank and his other ventures.

Marketing discussions

In the same discussion, O'Leary revealed specific findings from Wonder Ads campaigns. A comparative study of ad formats showed unexpected results.

"We spent $500,000 on high-end productions. They didn't work as well as gritty vertical videos shot on a phone," O'Leary revealed.

Shark Tank investor's team now recommends testing 15, 30, or 60-second formats before scaling any campaign. Weekly performance reviews proved crucial for success. O'Leary established a Tuesday review system where teams analyze the previous week's data and adjust spending accordingly.

"Pour gasoline here. Cut this thing off," he explained.

O'Leary concluded the session by outlining two key criteria for future investments. First, entrepreneurs must deliver their complete story within 90 seconds. Second, they must demonstrate solid customer acquisition strategies with proven metrics.

Making of Mr. Wonderful

As per the official ABC bio, Kevin O'Leary built his foundation in the software industry, launching SoftKey Software Products from his basement with zero capital. The company's growth led to a strategic move to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where O'Leary began acquiring competitors.

Between 1995 and 1999, he consolidated the educational software market by acquiring major players like Mindscape and Broderbund. The culmination came in 1999 when Mattel purchased his company for $3.7 billion, marking one of the consumer software industry's largest acquisitions.

Following this success, O'Leary established O'Leary Funds, focusing on yield-oriented value investing. Shark Tank investor’s financial philosophy centers on measurable returns, as captured in his signature quote:

"Here's how I think of my money: As soldiers. I send them out to war everyday. I want them to take prisoners and come home, so there's more of them."

For more updates on Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, fans can follow him on Instagram - @kevinolearytv.

