“Legends in their city”- Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary’s remarks on horse carriage operators of NYC

In a recent interview posted on his official X page on March 15, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary talked about his opinions on the famous horse carriages that go around New York City. Explaining the importance of the carriage operators, O'Leary said:

"These people are legends in their city."

He explained how their entire livelihood depended on managing these horse carriages because some of them had been doing it for generations.

What Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said about the horse carriage operators of New York City

While talking about saving the horses of New York City, Kevin explained that taking these horses out would affect the horse carriage operators. He stated:

"You can't just take care of the horses. You have to take care of the operators. That's their livelihood."

He said these operators were legends of their city because they were "good", abiding citizens, so they couldn't just be put out of work. He added that even the police supported them for their invaluable service and also because there's a union that protects their job.

When the host said that the problem was insurmountable, Kevin stated that it wasn't because there were many New Yorkers who couldn't see these horses suffer or do laborious work. Kevin said that they weren't wrong and that he agreed with them.

As a solution, Kevin suggested that there had to be a middle ground. He added:

"Either make the livelihoods of these horses way better or find a way to redploy these people who have had it running for generations."

When Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary opened up about the financial hardships he endured

In an interview with Behind the Brand, published on May 24, 2019, the Shark Tank star spoke about the financial hardships he endured immediately after he graduated from college.

He described being in a "very bad shape" during this period, mainly because his mom pulled away all financial aid to him as soon as his college got over.

However, according to him, this period taught him money management and responsibility. Explaining the impact of the situation, Kevin said:

"It’s a full freight pay from birth to last day of college and then they get this—nothing."

Kevin further said that he was going to adopt the same when it comes to financing his own son. He said his son would be on his own once he passes out of college and also shared that the perspective had helped his son a great deal with his growth during college.

