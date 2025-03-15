"When I see greed, I'm offended" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary challenges Daymond John's offer for DomeDock

The recent episode of Shark Tank season 16, which aired on March 14, 2025, featured negotiations and competitive offers between the mentors. The highlight of the episode came during the DomeDock pitch, where Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John had a "Shark fight."

Ad

Initially, Daymond offered $100,000 for 25%, which led to Kevin stepping in. As the negotiations continued, Kevin addressed Daymond's terms, saying,

"When I see greed, I'm offended... I can't stand this savage greed when I see it."

Kevin further offered to help fight knockoffs and support distribution if the founders accepted his offer of 15% for $100,000. This led the founders to choose between the Sharks, and they ultimately ended up accepting Kevin's offer.

Ad

Trending

The episode also included pitches from businesses focused on conversation card games, poultry feeding systems, and family entertainment parks. Each entrepreneur shared their business journey, sales achievements, and plans for growth.

DomeDock pitch and conversation between Kevin and Daymond in Shark Tank

Ad

John and Chelsea Giles from Marble Fall, Texas, pitched DomeDock, a storage shelf for hats. They sought $100,000 for a 5% stake in this episode of Shark Tank. Initially, all Sharks backed out except Daymond, who resonated with the founders' story.

"I absolutely love your story. This is why I think we all do the show. You've done all the hard work... All right, $100,000 for 25%," he said.

Ad

Subsequently, the founders shared that their sales stood at $1.4 million, wanting to push for a better deal. Kevin O'Leary then intervened, saying,

"It's always a problem when there is only one offer in Shark Tank. You know they smell blood in the water."

The founders countered with $100,000 for 10%, but Daymond adjusted his offer to 20%. Kevin then gave another counter-deal to the founders.

"All right, just to squeeze his head, I will do it for 15%," he said.

Ad

Kevin further added that he would help them fight knockoffs and assist with distribution for the 15% stake. The founders ultimately accepted Kevin's offer.

What else happened in this episode of Shark Tank

Ad

Brittany Rowe from New York City introduced Hella Awkward, a card game, seeking $200,000 for a 10% stake. She described her product as:

"The card game that ignites genuine connections through hilariously unexpected conversations."

Rowe shared that during COVID in 2020, she was quarantined and spoke to her brother and his fiance every day, asking questions. They later added the questions to a document online and shared it with family, leading to the idea behind starting her company. Launched in mid-2021, Hella Awkward has achieved lifetime sales of $600,000.

Ad

The sales were $90,000 in the first year, $110,000 in the second, and $250,000 last year. This year, Rowe projected $600,000 in sales, supported by expansion into 520 Target stores and 1,000 Walmart stores. Kevin offered $200,000 for 25%, Robert Herjavec matched the original offer, and Lori Greiner countered with $200,000 for 12%. Rowe ultimately accepted Robert's deal.

Ad

Later in this episode of Shark Tank, Erik Diedrichsen from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, presented Riverbend Resources, seeking $300,000 for a 10% stake. His product, the Poultry Pro Feeder, offers a solution for no-mess, no-waste feeding.

"This innovative feeding system allows you to turn any plastic container into a high-capacity, weatherproof feeder in just minutes," Erik explained.

With around $3 million in lifetime sales and $2 million projected for the current year, Daymond offered $300,000 for 25%, which was later negotiated to 20%.

Ad

Jacob Robinson then pitched Dig World, a construction-themed park, seeking $200,000 for 10%. He described it as "the ultimate family theme park" where even kids can safely operate real construction equipment. Sales reached $1.2 million in 2024, with over $1.5 million projected for this year. Robert offered $200,000 for 10% of both corporate and franchise portions, which Jacob accepted.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Shark Tank season 16 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback