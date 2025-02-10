"One of my most prized possessions" — Shark Tank mentor Robert Herjavec on a special book

In a reel posted on February 9, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Robert Herjavec shared his thoughts on a book that holds deep personal value for him. He referred to it as “one of my most prized possessions,” highlighting its importance in his life.

The book he was referring to is the first edition of Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, published in 1945. The caption of his post read:

"This is one of my most prized possessions. Constant, forward, momentum."

In the reel, the Shark Tank star expressed his admiration for the book, calling it a gift he deeply values. He mentioned how its teachings remained relevant decades after its publication. He described some of the key topics covered in the book, such as The Subconscious Mind, The Sixth Sense, and How to Outwit the Six Ghosts of Fear.

Shark Tank mentor Robert Herjavec on the book’s impact

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec described why Think and Grow Rich stands out to him and how it has shaped his mindset. He shared:

“One of my favorite and most prized possessions is actually a book which was a gift. It’s Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, first edition published in 1945. That is 70+ years ago.”

Robert stated that the key lesson he took from the book, stating:

“The biggest lesson I get out of this book is the power of the subconscious mind. As powerful as you think you are, you are not more powerful than your subconscious mind.”

He continued that our mind is the "most powerful muscle" that one has. He explained that the things people put into their minds, the food they consume, and the language they use all influence their outcomes.

Shark Tank mentor Herjavec also spoke about how the book’s lessons remain relevant even decades after its publication. He explained:

“What an amazing book for then and especially for now.”

He suggested that success comes from the ability to control thoughts and direct focus toward meaningful goals.

Overview of Think and Grow Rich

First published in 1937, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill is promoted as a book on personal development. Hill wrote it after spending years studying how successful people, like Henry Ford and Andrew Carnegie, thought and worked.

In the book, he outlined 13 key ideas, which he called the “Steps to Riches.” These include having a strong desire, believing in oneself, using positive self-talk, gaining knowledge, being creative, and staying determined. Hill emphasized that a strong desire is the starting point for success. He wrote:

"The starting point of all achievement is DESIRE. Keep this constantly in mind. Weak desire brings weak results, just as a small fire makes a small amount of heat.”

Another core principle is belief in oneself. Hill stated:

“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”

The book also explored the idea of autosuggestion, which involves influencing the subconscious mind through repeated affirmations. Napolean Hill wrote that there were no limitations to the mind except those we "acknowledge." He suggested that by feeding the mind with positive thoughts and reinforcing confidence, individuals can shape their future.

Another key lesson in the book was about overcoming fear. The chapter How to Outwit the Six Ghosts of Fear discussed common fears that hold people back. Hill advised readers to recognize and push past these fears to achieve their goals.

Watch Robert Herjavec in the latest season of Shark Tank airing every Friday on ABC.

