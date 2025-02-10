"You are enough" — Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima on the value of self-worth

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima recently shared a message about self-worth in an Instagram reel posted on February 8, 2025. She spoke about how confidence and ambition are rooted in a strong sense of self-worth, encouraging people to recognize their value regardless of external success or failure.

In the reel, Jamie said,

"And a lot of people worry, well if I believed I was enough as I am, will I lose my ambition? Oh no you don't, you actually become more ambitious, because when you learn to believe you are enough as exactly as you are, you become fearless going for things."

Jamie has talked about her struggles with rejection and self-doubt as the founder of IT Cosmetics and a mentor on Shark Tank. Along the way, she inspired many others by starting her firm in her living room and eventually selling it for over a billion dollars.

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima on self-worth and confidence

In a recent Instagram post, Shark Tank star Jamie Kern Lima discussed confidence and self-worth. According to her, realizing one's worth increases a person's resolve to achieve their objectives rather than decreasing ambition. Her post caption read:

"Here’s the truth: When you start to believe you are already enough just as you are, you actually become MORE ambitious, not less!! Because when you know that your worth isn’t on the line, you’re fearless about going after your dreams."

She further explained in the reel that while failures, setbacks, or embarrassing moments might impact a person’s confidence, they do not affect their self-worth. She compared self-confidence to a "house" that can be shaken by challenges, while self-worth is the "foundation" that keeps it stable and secure.

Discussion with Allison Holker on healing and strength

Shark Tank mentor Jamie discussed self-worth in a podcast with dancer and choreographer Allison Holker, posted on YouTube on January 28, 2025. Allison shared her journey of coping with grief after losing her husband, Stephen Boss, in 2022, and how it influenced her healing process.

During this episode of Jamie Kern Lima Podcast, Allison opened up about the importance of talking about difficult experiences. She noted that for a long time, she was hesitant to share her story but later realized the impact it could have on others. She expressed:

"There was a year when I really wasn't willing to talk to people about it. Then I realized that I need to shift my perspective on this and I need to help as many people as I can."

Allison further added,

"If I'm not willing to talk about this situation, I realize how many other women, how many other men, are too scared to have these really, really hard talks."

Allison expressed that by sharing her own experiences, she hoped to encourage others to do the same, adding that if she could find the courage to speak out, it might help someone else feel brave enough to share their story as well.

She also shared how she has had conversations with her daughter about her own experiences, believing it is essential to create an open space for difficult discussions. She said that while she did not handle certain past situations as she would have liked, sharing these stories with her daughter helped them connect on a deeper level.

Watch new Shark Tank episodes airing every Friday on ABC.

