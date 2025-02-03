"Pitches can run an hour" — When Shark Tank mentor Barbara revealed what viewers don't see on the show

On December 10, 2024, Barbara Corcoran appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show to discuss what happens behind the scenes on Shark Tank. During the conversation, she explained how the pitches seen on television are much shorter than the actual negotiations in the studio:

"Pitches can run an hour and a half long, at times an hour, typically 45 minutes, so it's all edited down," she said.

She discussed how this extended timeframe allows the Sharks to ask detailed questions, evaluate the entrepreneurs, and discuss financial aspects before making their decisions.

The discussion also covered how the show's editing process affects how deals are perceived. Corcoran explained that while some pitches may seem straightforward on air, they often involve a number of negotiations and multiple counteroffers.

Barbara and Jamie discuss the reality of Shark Tank negotiations

Barbara Corcoran described the actual length of Shark Tank pitches, noting that they often last much longer than the condensed segments seen on TV. She shared that during the pitch, the entrepreneurs provide detailed financial information, business projections, and strategic plans.

The Sharks ask follow-up questions, challenging assumptions and verifying claims to determine the viability of an investment.

"It’s not just about hearing a quick sales pitch. We need to dig deep to understand the business," she explained.

She also discussed how the Sharks interact during the negotiation process. While viewers see brief moments of disagreement or collaboration, the reality is that negotiations often involve extended back-and-forth exchanges.

"What you see in a few minutes has often been debated and discussed for an hour or more," Corcoran said.

This time allows for detailed evaluations and multiple counteroffers, which are later edited down to fit the episode’s format. Despite the competitive nature of the show, Corcoran said that the Sharks approach each pitch with professionalism.

She explained that while they may challenge entrepreneurs on their numbers and business strategies, their goal is to make sound investment decisions.

"We’re all looking for the best opportunities, and that takes time," she shared.

"What you see is just a small part" — Barbara on Shark Tank edits

Corcoran also discussed how the editing process impacts the way Shark Tank is perceived by viewers. She noted that while the show presents streamlined versions of the negotiations, much of the decision-making process happens off-camera.

"What you see is just a small part of what actually happens," she explained.

She shared that some entrepreneurs enter the tank with strong presentations but struggle when faced with detailed questioning.

"There are times when someone starts strong but then can’t answer key financial questions, that doesn’t always make it into the final cut," Corcoran said.

Corcoran explained that the show’s producers aim to create engaging television while maintaining the integrity of the deals being made. She also pointed out that some aspects of deal-making, such as due diligence and final contract negotiations, occur after filming. She shared:

"A deal made in the tank doesn’t always mean it closes. There’s a lot of work that happens afterward."

She admitted that while Shark Tank provides a platform for entrepreneurs, securing an investment requires more than just a strong pitch.

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

