"You're a complex person"— Shark Tank mentor Daymond John on being visually appealing to the crowd

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John shared insights on branding in an Instagram reel posted on January 29, 2025. In the caption, he wrote the importance of controlling one's narrative, stating,

"SIMPLE BRANDING 101 - Always be in control of your narrative."

John highlighted how people form visual judgments within seconds and explained that individuals have the power to influence how they are perceived. He said people show different sides of themselves on different social media platforms.

"You're not one person, you're a complex person," he said.

According to John, if a person is not intentional about their branding, others will create their own interpretations. He advised that before pitching to others, one should consciously shape their appearance in person and on social media. He encouraged his audience to make a subtle adjustment to their branding, stating that it could lead to a significant impact.

Shark Tank star Daymond John on his personal branding approach

In the reel, the Shark Tank mentor spoke about how he approaches branding in different situations. He pointed out that people might have noticed him wearing hats on multiple occasions. Addressing this, he shared a question his wife asked him:

"The h*ll you are wearing top hats for these days?"

He explained that he has been wearing the same suit for 16 to 17 years and acknowledged that this might not be appealing to younger audiences. To connect with children and artistic communities, he chooses to wear a top hat.

John further elaborated on how he adjusts his appearance based on context. When engaging in outdoor activities, he adopts what he described as a "dystopian look." If he is involved in something old school, he wears a "FUBU look." He mentioned that when he speaks on LinkedIn, he presents himself differently than he does on Instagram or Twitter.

According to him, branding is not about having a single, fixed identity but recognizing that individuals are complex. In his caption, he wrote,

"So before you start pitching people or wondering what they will think about you, intentionally brand yourself by the way you appear in person or on social media. You’ll be shocked at how this subtle adjustment creates a big impact."

Daymond John invests in baby clothing brand Tabeeze

On the recent episode of Shark Tank that aired on January 31, 2025, Daymond John invested in Tabeeze, a baby clothing brand founded by Flint native Carrie Shaltz Haslup. The company offers organic cotton outfits that are easy to put on, using shoulder snaps and a feet-first design to avoid pulling clothes over a baby's head.

Haslup, an architect by training, launched Tabeeze in late 2021 and has since led the company, shipping orders from her home in Glendale, California. During her pitch, Haslup shared how she observed her brother and sister-in-law struggling to dress their newborn, which inspired her to create a more convenient solution.

“She would cry. They would cry. Even I wanted to cry. It was so stressful. All I could think was, ‘Why are these ding dongs trying to stuff her into a sausage casing six times a day?’” she stated.

John was impressed with her "passion" and product, ultimately offering $100,000 for a 33.3% stake in the business in this episode of Shark Tank.

“This is a hard one, (but) your passion is so strong,” he said.

Tabeeze primarily sells its products through its website and select small shops, gaining recognition for its practical and sustainable design.

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday on ABC.

