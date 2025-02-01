Shark Tank season 16 episode 10 recap: Mentors praise tub hose while baby name database sparks interest

Shark Tank season 16, episode 10 aired on January 31, 2025, featuring four entrepreneurs seeking investments from the Sharks. Each pitch showcased a different business idea, ranging from water bottle accessories to baby name databases, a tub hose solution, and baby clothing. The entrepreneurs presented their sales figures, business models, and future projections, hoping to secure funding and mentorship.

The first pitch featured CharCharms, founded by Charlotte Trecartin. The company specializes in water bottle accessories, and Trecartin highlighted how her product stood out in the market. The second pitch introduced Nameberry, a database that has thousands of baby names. The founder Pamela Redmond aimed to attract investment with its established sales figures.

Meanwhile, the third pitch was Rinseroo, a slip-on hose designed to simplify rinsing and bathing. The founders, Lisa and Jake, presented strong sales numbers and a clear market demand.

The final pitch was Tabeeze, a baby clothing company promoting easy-dressing designs. The founder, Carrie Sheltz Hassap, shared the challenges she faced while making the product and was looking for investment to expand her product.

CharCharms and Nameberry pitches in Shark Tank

Charlotte Trecartin from Chicago pitched CharCharms, seeking $300,000 for 10% equity on the latest episode of Shark Tank. Her product featured stick-on hooks and charms for water bottles. Kevin O’Leary questioned how her product differed from existing ones and Trecartin explained that her company was the first to introduce stick-on charms.

She reported sales of $80,000 in 2022, $250,000 in 2023, and projected $6 million in 2024. Kevin initially offered $300,000 for 25%, later reducing to 20%. Daymond John countered with $300,000 for 20%, later adjusting to 17.5%. Charlotte insisted on 15%, and no deal was made. After listening to the sales, Kevin said that it was his "kind of crap."

Pamela Redmond pitched the second product, Nameberry, a baby name database, and was seeking $350,000 for 5%. She stated that the database has approximately 70,000 names and generated $1.1 million in sales last year.

Most Sharks opted out, but Kevin offered $350,000 for 33.3%. While Pamela countered with 24.9%, explaining that she wanted to retain control, Kevin accepted, and she secured the deal.

Rinseroo and Tabeeze pitches

As the episode of Shark Tank continued, Lisa and Jake introduced Rinseroo, a slip-on hose designed for rinsing and bathing. They sought $343,000 for 5% equity. Lisa explained that she came up with the idea while showering at their beach house.

Since launching in March 2019, they reported $1 million in first-year sales and projected $5 million for 2024. Their sales were 99% online, with an 85% profit margin. Lori Greiner offered her golden ticket, matching their requested investment and equity, leading to the founders accepting the deal.

"You are our dream shark," Lisa told Greiner.

Carrie Sheltz Hassap pitched Tabeeze in Shark Tank, a baby clothing company, seeking $100,000 for 10% equity. She stated that the product was designed to make dressing easy. Her reported sales were $26,000 last year and $17,000 this year.

She admitted to being good at design but inexperienced in marketing, adding that she had invested $1 million in the business and owned 65%, while her father held the remaining shares.

Kevin opted out, stating high expenses and he didn't see how it would work in the long term. Daymond initially offered $100,000 for 45% but reduced it to 33.3% after Carrie consulted her father, and accepted the offer, finalizing the deal.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Shark Tank airing every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

