"This is not rocket science" — Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary claims TikTok US is valued at $20 billion

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary recently claimed that TikTok's U.S. operations are worth approximately $20 billion. In an interview with Bloomberg’s Insight with Haslinda Amin on January 22, 2025, O’Leary broke down his valuation, stating,

“This is not rocket science. Anybody can see it as public information.”

Kevin O’Leary stated that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is valued at $230 billion, with TikTok US accounting for about 8% of its business, making his $20 billion offer reasonable. His bid excludes TikTok's algorithm, as U.S. laws ban Chinese code in domestic operations.

O’Leary emphasized that TikTok's U.S. sale is inevitable due to congressional orders, and his consortium, including Frank McCourt, is prepared to comply with legal requirements.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary’s conversation with Haslinda Amin

During his interview with Haslinda Amin, Shark Tank star O’Leary discussed pricing flexibility, O’Leary acknowledged that the final bid could change but emphasized that his estimate is based on actual trading data. He also noted that acquiring TikTok without its algorithm would require a complete rebuild of its technology infrastructure, a costly but necessary step to comply with U.S. laws.

O’Leary mentioned potential buyers like Elon Musk and Larry Ellison but noted they might face regulatory challenges. He pointed out that Musk’s ownership of X could raise antitrust concerns, and Ellison’s past involvement with ByteDance could create conflicts.

O’Leary also shared that he spoke with former President Donald Trump about the deal and emphasized that his bid is legally compliant and conflict-free. He also introduced an equity crowdfunding opportunity for small businesses that use TikTok advertising, allowing them to invest through 'wonderfultiktok.com.'

Other discussions about the TikTok bid

Beyond his Bloomberg interview, O’Leary has actively promoted his TikTok acquisition efforts across various media platforms. On January 23, 2025, he posted clips from his Fox Business and CNN interviews on Instagram (@kevinolearytv), reiterating his commitment to a legally compliant purchase.

On Fox Business, O’Leary stressed that his team had been in discussions with lawmakers about transferring TikTok US operations without using “a single line of Chinese code.” He described data security as a top priority and positioned his consortium as the only serious bidder capable of meeting U.S. legal standards.

During his CNN interview, the Shark Tank star cited the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling, which strictly prohibits using TikTok’s existing algorithm. He explained that any bidder attempting to retain part of the original code would violate federal law, stating,

“That ruling from the Supreme Court said there is no option for any bidder to use one single line of the five billion lines of code.”

He dismissed competing offers as unviable due to their reliance on existing TikTok technology. O’Leary further argued that TikTok US generates most of its revenue from small businesses, many of which have ties to his investments from Shark Tank.

He positioned himself as a trusted figure among entrepreneurs and said his bid would benefit the seven million small businesses currently advertising on the platform. While social media influencers, including MrBeast, have shown interest in TikTok’s future, O’Leary remains firm that his team has the only credible plan. He views the sale as a major step in securing American data and ensuring compliance with federal laws.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8/7c.

