"Exactly the type" - When Shark Tank investors Emma and Mark teamed up for No Limbits deal

Guest Shark Tank investor Emma Grede and Mark Cuban partnered to invest $100,000 for 10% equity in No Limbits during season 13, marking a significant partnership for adaptive clothing. Founder Erica Cole walked into the tank seeking $100,000 for 6% equity. She demonstrated her specialized clothing line featuring hidden zippers that make dressing easier for amputee wearers.

After presenting strong metrics with a $2.6 billion addressable market and production costs of $18 per unit selling at $70 retail, Cole highlighted her $100,000 Veterans Affairs purchase order.

When other sharks began questioning the market size, Emma Grede said:

"Erica, you are exactly the type of person that I like to invest in. You've got the product, you've figured it out, you've got purchase orders. This is an absolute no-brainer. Mark, do you want to come in on this? Let's do it."

The Shark Tank deal then progressed quickly, with both sharks combining forces to secure the investment.

Shark Tank duo Emma and Mark unite for No Limbits investment

Erica Cole walked into Shark Tank with clear goals and market data. Her presentation focused on the practical aspects of No Limbits clothing, which she started developing after a car accident changed her life.

The clothing line addressed specific needs of prosthetic users through strategic zipper placement and reinforced fabric areas.

The company's track record showed $70,000 in direct sales before the show appearance. Cole had validated her concept through a Kickstarter campaign that brought in $14,236.

The production system was running smoothly, with manufacturers delivering quality products that met specific requirements for durability and accessibility.

Emma Grede's fashion industry expertise through Skims and her experience with Paralympics-related projects positioned her to evaluate No Limbits' market fit.

Grede's quick interest emerged from Cole's presentation of both the technical solutions and market opportunity.

The pitch demonstrated how Cole had built relationships with medical suppliers and Veterans Affairs facilities, establishing distribution channels that impressed both Grede and Cuban.

The company's expansion strategy included partnerships with prosthetic clinics and medical providers.

Cole's plans detailed specific steps to reach more customers through healthcare channels while maintaining the direct-to-consumer approach that had proven successful in early sales.

No Limbits presented solid data points that strengthened their position. The $2.6 billion adaptive clothing market showed substantial room for growth.

Their manufacturing costs stayed at $18 per unit while maintaining a $70 retail price point, providing healthy margins for scaling.

The Shark Tank company's Facebook marketing strategy yielded a $14 customer acquisition cost, significantly below industry averages. A pending $100,000 Veterans Affairs purchase order demonstrated institutional market interest.

Cole's existing medical provider partnerships offered clear paths to market expansion.

The negotiation moved quickly after Emma Grede's expression of interest. Mark Cuban joined the discussion with focused questions about manufacturing and scaling capabilities.

Their initial combined offer came in at $100,000 for 12% equity.

Cole responded with a firm but respectful counter of 10%, highlighting her existing purchase orders and manufacturing relationships. The sharks accepted without hesitation, creating a three-way partnership valued at $1 million.

Post-deal performance

Following the Shark Tank, No Limbits secured an additional $1.4 million in seed funding from Halcyon Angels and The Disability Opportunity Fund in December 2022. The company expanded its reach to over 3,000 clinics across the country.

Monthly revenue increased to $15,000 after the episode aired. The product line grew to include four distinct categories: Wheelchair, Unlimbited, Sensory Friendly, and Limited Dexterity.

The company achieved $1 million in sales during 2023, validating the sharks' investment decision.

A significant milestone came through New York Fashion Week participation, where No Limbits showcased adaptive fashion on a mainstream platform. The company established partnerships with major retailers including Zappos, marking its transition into broader market presence.

