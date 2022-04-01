No Limbits on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy and more about clothing line for amputees

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 13 will introduce new business deals this Friday. One of them will be a company called No Limbits, a clothing line for amputees.

Founder Erica Cole started her business last year after a successful campaign on Kickstarter. The description of No Limbits on the brand’s Instagram profile reads:

“An adaptive clothing brand with the mission of increasing comfort, confidence and independence in those who struggle with clothing due to a disability.”

No Limbits jeans come with zippers to make it easy to wear for amputees, wheelchair users, and people who experience “limited dexterity and sensory sensitivities.”

The idea of No Limbits was born out of frustration

According to No Limbits’ “About Us” page, Cole got the idea of creating adaptive apparel out of frustration. The founder lost her leg in an accident and got a prosthetic leg, which made wearing lowers and jeans a painful job.

The pain and frustration gave her the solution to use her sewing skills and create decorative covers over her prosthetic leg. A few days later, Cole started making jeans with zippers that allowed her legs to get in and out of the pants easily.

The chemistry degree holder from Iowa University was initially unsure about launching a business. To get an idea of whether it would work, she participated in a pitch competition at the Iowa JPEC IdeaStorm, where she won. It gave her the confidence to start her own business called No Limbits.

Her About Us page reads:

“Today, after winning multiple startup competitions, completing a successful Kickstarter campaign and receiving funding from enthusiastic investors, Erica is excited to build No Limbits into a leader in the adaptive apparel space so that no one has to compromise between style and function, regardless of the unique circumstances of their lives and bodies.”

Where to buy the apparel

Interested buyers can purchase No Limbits products via the brand’s website. It offers men's and women's jeans for $70.

The women's collection includes blue jeans, black pants, and gray pants, while men’s adaptive clothing consists of Dark Wash, Black, and Light Wash. On its website, under a sensory-friendly collection, the company provides tank tops, joggers and t-shirts at a price ranging from $30 to $45.

No Limbits will feature on Shark Tank this Friday

Shark Tank season 13 episode 18 is all set to feature No Limbits founder Erica Cole, who will pitch her business to sharks hoping for a deal. The episode will air on Friday, April 1 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 18 has mentioned Cole’s business as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Iowa City, Iowa, introduces her adaptive clothing line with a mission to increase comfort for those struggling due to a disability.”

Apart from No Limbits, the upcoming installment of Shark Tank will also showcase other three businesses — Apolla, Fort, and Umaro. Only time will tell which business gets a deal from the sharks.

The panel of sharks in episode 18 will be Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. They will be accompanied by Emma Grede, Good American CEO and SKIMS founding partner.

Edited by Saman