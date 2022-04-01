When will Shark Tank season 13 episode 18 air? Release date, guest shark, and more about ABC show

Shark Tank season 13 returns with a new episode on ABC this Friday. A new lineup of entrepreneurs will be featured in the upcoming installment with their business pitches.

Four new deals will be put on the table for the panel of sharks. Only time will tell whether they will be interested in taking the deals and giving the budding entrepreneurs a chance to grow their businesses.

Shark Tank season 13 episode 18 is all set to air on Friday, April 1 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Those who don’t have the channel can also opt for several streaming services, such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and Philo.

Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s site and Hulu.

Who will be the guest shark?

The guest judge on Shark Tank episode 18 will be Emma Grede, CEO of Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line Good American and the founding partner of SKIMS.

This week will be her third appearance in season 13 of the business reality TV show. Grede first appeared in season 13 episode 1 and later in episode 14 of the same season. While she became the first ever black female guest shark on Shark Tank, Grede received a lot of flak in her second appearance. From her parrot green suit to her attitude, viewers called out Grede on social media after episode 14.

In the upcoming episode, the businesswoman will be seen donning a white dress with black polka dots and closed-neck collars. She will join the regular panel of sharks consisting of Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.

What businesses to expect in Shark Tank episode 18?

A total of four businesses are set to be featured in episode 18 — Apolla, No Limbits, Umaro, and Fort.

Umaro founders Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles from Berkley, California are the first entrepreneurs to pitch their business to the sharks. Their company offers plant-based bacon, which is a vegan alternative to the meat product.

Second in line is Conor Lewis from St. Louis, Missouri, who is set to make the sharks a bit nostalgic. The founder is a father who started his own company, Fort, that fulfills one’s favorite childhood activity - building a fort.

No Limbits is the third business, founded by Erica Cole, to appear on the show. The Iowa City resident’s business is about adaptive clothes for those struggling to find comfortable attire due to a disability.

The final pitch will be by Apolla founders Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski. Their sock business is mentioned in the official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 18. It reads:

“Best friends from Indialantic, Florida, and Clinton Township, Michigan, take it one step at a time when they pitch their product designed specifically to meet a dancer’s needs.”

All four pitches look interesting, but not all entrepreneurs will be lucky enough to get a deal from the sharks. To find out who got the deal, tune in to ABC on Friday, April 1 at 8.00 pm ET to watch Shark Tank episode 18.

Edited by Sabika