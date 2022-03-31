Apolla on Shark Tank: Cost, founders and more about all-female owned sock company

Founders of compression socks Apolla, Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski, will be featured on Shark Tank season 13, episode 18, to pitch for their brand. The episode will air on April 1, 2022 at 8 p.m on ABC.

The female-owned “Sustainable, Patented, Targeted Compression Footwear & Life-Changing Socks” (as per their Instagram Page) is liked by dancers and many celebrities.

All About Apolla 'Shocks' on Shark Tank

Former dancers Kaycee Jones and Brianne Zborowski, teamed up together to create a compression footwear, Apolla Performance Wear, that could be worn not only while dancing but also during recovery from a foot injury due to intense training regimens and demanding routines. They decided to name their product 'Shock' (shoe + sock).

According to their website, the idea for the product dates back to 2014 when Jones suggested her longtime dancer friend that they should launch a dance product together “to change the staggering injury rates in the dance world”.

Thus began their two-year journey of testing, prototyping and learning about manufacturing in the USA to provide the best socks to the dancers.

Once satisfied with the final product, the ladies launched their company in early 2016 in Fort Worth and started selling live on their website in August.

By 2018 the 'shocks' were worn by renowned celebrities including Emmy & Tony nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh’s dance symphony, You’ll Still Call Me By Name, So You Think You Can Dance pros and choreographers, Boston Ballet, and even professional hockey players.

Due to their success, the socks were part of a research story in 2020 by Ohio University. The results of the research showed that the socks were effective in reducing force. Following this study, they received the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Priced at $36-$38 per pair, the shock provides support for arch and stability to the ankle. It also provides traction along with energy absorption. The socks are made in the USA with the world’s number one brand of recycled performance fiber, REPREVE.

Details About the Apolla Founders

Besides Zborowski and Jones, the entirely self-funded company has two other partners - a Florida studio owner who is a silent partner, and a working professional dancer and choreographer based in Fort Worth, Aiesha Ashby. She was also a part of the design and testing process in the early days.

With master’s degree in kinesiology and a National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Personal Trainer (NSCA-CPT), Jones is the COO of Apolla, while Zborowski, with a degree in business management, is the CEO of the company.

After a year of hustling and rebranding the company, the founders of the footwear will now pitch their ideas to Shark Tank on April 1 on ABC to grow their business further.

