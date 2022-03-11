Who is Miranda Derrick ? TikTok dancer's family claims she's being held hostage by dance cult

TikTok sensation Miranda Derrick is believed to have been held hostage by a cult. The news was made public by her sister Melanie Wilking, who claimed that she had been held by them since 2021.

On Friday, Melanie and her family mentioned in an Instagram live session that an organization called 7M Films is holding Miranda hostage. The organization is an extension of the Pentecostal sect, which believes in the Seven Mountain Mandate.

The group is inspired by the Bible verse Isaiah 2:2, where "a group of self-proclaimed ‘apostles’ have a plan rooted in biblical prophecy to ‘invade’ every sphere of life as we know it."

7M Films' believers strongly believe in getting rid of education, family, religion, business, government, entertainment, and media which are deemed to be demonic and of witch-making.

Melanie Wilking has alleged that her sister Miranda Derrick has no control over her social media since being held hostage by the cult.

How old is Miranda Derrick?

The Michigan native is 25 years old. The professional dancer rose to fame after appearing on the twelfth season of So You Think You Can Dance. Since then, she has worked alongside huge celebrities, including Katy Perry, Flo Rida, and Kem. Miranda Derrick has also appeared in the 2013 film Oz the Great and Powerful.

The dancer has responded to the claims of her being held hostage. She took to her Instagram stories claiming that her sister Melanie kicked her out of their joint TikTok account, where the two had accumulated over 3.1 million followers.

She also mentioned that she was not in contact with her family as they called the cops on her boyfriend-now turned husband. Melanie also addressed rumors of not being able to contact her family. She said on Instagram:

“I can speak for James and our friends who are in 7M that they DO speak to their families (so what you guys have heard about 7M dancers not speaking to their families is a complete lie). It’s just a unique situation with my family…”

Her husband, James Derrick, also posted on Instagram, claiming that her family was being unsupportive towards their relationship. He said:

"A white beautiful woman moving in with a poor Black man from Compton that the parents did not approve of. I get it. I was renting a room and had no car. I was a divorced man with a son.”

He also said that 7Films helped him "become successful in a matter of months." He also clarified that:

"the organization is not a religious non-profit organization but a secular for-profit company run by people who have faith in god”

He mentioned that 7Films "manages books and helps with taxes and finances and called his partnership with the organization "doing business" as well.

Since Melanie alleged that her sister is being held by a cult, Miranda and her husband have created an Instagram page under the username 'wilkingsisters2' where the couple "address the lies" her family has been putting across social media, according to their bio.

