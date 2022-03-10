Who is Sky Bri? Julia Rose reacts to ex Jake Paul's new girlfriend 

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has moved on from his ex-girlfriend, Julia Rose. The former appeared in several pictures alongside model Sky Bri, who is rumored to be Paul’s new girlfriend. As pictures of the social media star and the model went viral on social media, Rose commented on the two publicly showcasing their relationship.

In an unidentified post, Jake Paul commented:

“God damn you honestly are so f***ing hot it’s ridiculous.”

Reacting to the same, his ex-girlfriend and model Julia Rose commented:

“@jakepaul @realskybri @emilysalch either of you wanna come claim him since you’re so eager to post him? Prime example of why I broke up with him. Feel free to post more sh*t to make me feel better about my decision.”

Rumors of Paul breaking up with Rose took over the internet last week after the former tweeted and immediately deleted:

Jake Paul's deleted tweet (Image via jakepaul/Twitter)

Who is Jake Paul’s rumored girlfriend, Sky Bri?

The 23-year-old is a content creator. Sky Bri has amassed over 347k followers on her Instagram profile and nearly 130k followers on TikTok. The influencer built a profession around modeling and has appeared on the Plug Talk show hosted by rapper Adam and fellow content creator Lena.

Bri previously resided in Ocean City, Maryland, but is currently in Los Angeles. On the “No Jumper” podcast, she revealed that she left her job at Target to pursue a career on social media. Since then, her follower count has continued to increase online.

Since building a career online, Bri has appeared in several vlogs by LA-based videographer Simplistic.

All eyes went on Bri after a picture of the two sharing a kiss on a beach was posted on Rara Knupps’ Instagram story this week. The two seemed to be enjoying the sun and spending time in an unknown location.

Bri had reposted the same on her Instagram story. However, the same is not available online.

The 25-year-old boxer has not responded to his ex-girlfriend’s comment online. However, fans can expect to see his rumored girlfriend on his Instagram page soon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu