"My girl is pregnant": Jake Paul sparks baby rumors with Julia Rose, leaves the internet concerned

Jake Paul recently hinted that his girlfriend Julia Rose is pregnant. While he was in his car being swarmed by cameras, he denied a fan an autograph claiming he was in a hurry because "[his] girl was pregnant". The 24-year-old was spotted at the Crypto.com arena watching the LA Lakers.

Neither of the two have confirmed the same on their social media platforms. It remains uncertain whether the boxer’s statement is true, as Paul has a history of baiting his followers with announcements.

Paul and his 27-year-old girlfriend appeared together for the first time in a music video titled These Days. The track was released at the end of 2019. Since then, Rose has appeared on Paul’s YouTube videos as well.

Rose’s Instagram handle reads ‘juliarosepaul', however, the two are not officially married.

Internet reacts to Jake Paul becoming a father

Jake Paul and Julia Rose have been dating for two years now. Paul has often appeared on the model’s Instagram profile.

Paul’s followers are unsurprisingly weary of the pregnancy statement and do not seem to trust the younger Paul brother to take on the role of a parent. A few comments read:

Internet reacts to Jake Paul becoming a father 1/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Jake Paul becoming a father 2/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Jake Paul becoming a father 3/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Some followers also stated that Paul was lying. Julia Rose appeared to be riding a horse on her Instagram stories, which is not advised when pregnant. Instagram user @emilylhirsch also questioned the legitimacy of Paul’s statement:

“Weird bc I just saw a tagged photo of her drinking alcohol at a lakers or nba game.”

Julia Rose and Jake Paul ride horses together (Image via Instagram/juliarosepaul)

Rose and Paul remain in the public eye, and it is only a matter of time before the two make an official statement or others potentially leak details about the pregnancy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prior to Jake Paul dating Julia Rose, he was in a turbulent relationship with fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The two also had a fake wedding for "clout". He also dated YouTuber Erika Costell, who he had a fake wedding with as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish