 Who is Jake Paul dating? Fans react as Julia Rose shares a steamy picture on the beach

As YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul gets ready for his next fight with Tyron Woodley, girlfriend Julia Rose confirmed that the two are dating. The couple had an on-and-off relationship in 2020, but they are currently back together.

happy happy happy happy happy pic.twitter.com/QTGSLEVwQm — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) August 8, 2021

The 27-year-old model confirmed the rekindled romance on Twitter. Julia Rose posted a picture of the two kissing on a beach. She tweeted:

“happy happy happy happy happy,” along with the picture.

However, Rose received several negative comments under the post. Some said she was dating Jake Paul for the “free clout” while others called the model a “gold digger.”

Don’t be messing with his head before the fight Julia. I need @jakepaul ready to fucking go and cash this ticket On him — Jay Littlefield (@vegasjay12) August 9, 2021

Gold digger — ramzoid x travis scott (@MadhuJit_Das) August 8, 2021

Look up toxic in the dictionary and this pic shows up — B (@bert_the_hitman) August 8, 2021

why him out of all people man — Karl (@DOSENDENN1S) August 8, 2021

For the free clout — MidgetMan1024 (@FTL_Motive) August 8, 2021

Damn she went back to him after all that he’s said about her the world is a strange place — joshquattlebaum (@joshquatt) August 8, 2021

I ain't saying she is a gold digger but she ain't messing with no broke broke.... — Lovasbotika24😎🏀🔥🦄❤ (@lovasbotika24) August 8, 2021

Bro she latches onto him during every fight camp and they break up after each fight. — Tertable (@Tertable) August 8, 2021

Lmao gross — mastermiked (@MasterMikeD) August 8, 2021

Jake Paul did not defend the model this time. On August 3rd, the boxer posted a TikTok requesting fans not to cyberbully Julia Rose. In the same video, he ironically called his ex- girlfriend Tana Mongeau a “sloth.”

Who is Jake Paul’s new girlfriend?

The 24 year old boxer has been in a turbulent relationship with Julia Rose since 2020. Jake Paul met the model on the set of his song These Days. He went on to confirm their relationship through a vlog in March 2020 titled My New $100,000 Emergency Response Vehicle.

Julia Rose was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but grew up in Texas. The model had bartended in Texas and California before pursuing her career as a model- entrepreneur. She founded Shagmag, an erotic online magazine which also features popular Instagram models.

Julia Rose has also appeared on MTV reality show, Are You the One?

More about Jake Paul’s on-and-off relationship with Julia Rose

The pair seemed to be going strong until Jake Paul released a vlog in late spring 2020 where he looked distraught. The Ohio-native released a statement:

“I’m hungover, depressed and heartbroken because my girlfriend dumped me, because I’m a f**king idiot. Julia, if you’re watching this please take me back. Guys, if you’re in a relationship, don’t take what you have for granted.”

Julia Rose announced that she was single in December of that year.

Jake Paul spoke to ET Online in June 2021 about their first break-up:

"We were just arguing a lot. I was getting mad at her and then I was being mean, and she was being mean, and then it just was a lot. So she was like, "I need to step back from this."

The vlogger had also mentioned that he rented a $2000 billboard to get Rose’s attention.

It seems that Jake Paul’s efforts to win back the model have worked, as the pair are back in action.

