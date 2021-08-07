Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight date, location and prediction

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will don boxing gloves against undefeated YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul on August 28, 2021.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

The fight was announced shortly after Jake Paul joined his brother Logan Paul and signed a contract to box under Showtime Sports. Consequently, the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will air on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $59.99.

Where will Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley take place?

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley will take place in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The arena is also the home of NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The fight will take place at 190 lbs. This weight category will be new territory for Tyron Woodley, who competed at 170 lbs during his professional mixed martial arts tenure.

Prediction: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul was initially dismissed by the world of combat sports as a YouTuber trying to hype up his celebrity fights. However, he managed to turn a few heads after he knocked former mixed martial artist Ben Askren out in the first round in April 2021.

Jake Paul TKO's Ben Askren in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/vxTu6P4yjk — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) April 18, 2021

By adding Ben Askren's name to his list of defeated opponents, Jake Paul has managed to attach more credibility to his identity as a boxer. However, his next fight poses his biggest challenge yet. Tyron Woodley is an experienced and successful fighter. Unlike other opponents Jake Paul has faced, Woodley can be a very scary striker.

However, 'The Chosen One' has not been in his best form recently. He lost three consecutive fights after losing the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. The most recent addition to this losing streak came in the form of a submission loss at the hands of Vicente Luque in the first round of their UFC 260 bout. Following the loss, Tyron Woodley was cut from the UFC.

However, the shift from MMA to professional boxing offers a path to revitalized glory. Woodley is more dynamic and fluid in his movements. Furthermore, his accuracy while striking complements his power, making him a fearsome opponent for a stand-up bout.

Jake Paul has so far had the better of his opponents due to quick strikes and aggressive initiations. However, any rush-in against Woodley could immediately backfire.

You knew it was coming. @rayrod747 memes up the Jake Paul KO of Nate Robinson 😴 pic.twitter.com/i5Sen0A5ZR — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 29, 2020

On the other side of the coin, Woodley, too, tends to lean into his opponents and charge with flurries. Jake Paul has shown some promise in striking while moving back, and a punch with enough power and precision could end the fight for Woodley there and then.

Paul's movement seems rather quick, but may not be effective enough to evade an experienced fighter like Woodley. While Tyron Woodley has looked complacent in recent outing, a striking competition could boost his confidence. In turn, he could utilize the one-punch power and dynamic movements he holds to end the fight neatly and early.

Prediction: Tyron Woodley to win via third-round KO.

