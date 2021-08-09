"I love how much s**t Jake talks" - Sean O'Malley explains why he likes to watch Logan and Jake Paul fight

Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul have carved a unique niche in the combat sports world over the past few years.

O’Malley, a rising UFC star, has garnered widespread praise for his outstanding striking skills. ‘Suga’ has also been credited for his business acumen and ability to draw audiences who generally don’t follow MMA or aren’t avid viewers of combat sports. The 26-year old KO artist has a strong social media presence and has frequently collaborated with notable social media influencers.

Sean O’Malley recently appeared on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast and explained why he loves watching Logan and Jake Paul fight. O’Malley said:

“See, for me, like, those fights, like, for Jake vs. Ben I was so much more interested and intrigued than 99 percent of UFC fights. Like, I’d rather – unless it’s a Conor fight, like a Diaz fight – unless it’s a huge fight, or it’s one of my buddies, I don’t really watch the UFC too much. Like, I don’t get too excited, I mean, same with Bellator."

"I like watching exciting fights that are interesting, like, what the f**k. And even Logan vs. Floyd, I was sitting on my f**king chair, like, sweating, like, what the f**k. This is crazy. Jake vs. Ben, Jake vs. Tyron, I’m gonna go to that. It’s gonna be f**king sweet. For whatever reason, I’m just super entertained by those (fights). And I love how much s**t Jake talks ‘cause it’s like, it makes that fight so much more interesting.” (*Video courtesy: No Jumper YouTube channel; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the podcast episode below:

Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul have momentum on their side in 2021

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Sean O’Malley’s last fight was a spectacular third-round TKO victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July 2021. O’Malley is 2-0 inside the octagon in 2021 and has vowed to capture the UFC bantamweight title very soon.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is 1-0 in the 2021 calendar year, having picked up the biggest win of his young professional boxing career. Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in their professional boxing match in April.

Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing bout on August 29.

