Who is Jamie McDonnell? British boxer deletes smiling Auschwitz photos with girlfriend after severe online backlash

Jamie McDonnell, a two-time world champion boxer, has deleted a “tone deaf” image of him and his girlfriend smiling during their visit to Auschwitz. The two were reportedly on a special Valentine’s Day trip to the Memorial, which serves as the site for the former concentration camp.

After the athlete uploaded the image on Twitter, netizens were furious at the insensitive social media post. The 35-year-old’s since-deleted tweet read:

“Lovely day trip today round Auschwitz, opens your eyes a lot.”

There was also an image of him standing with his arms aloft at the entrance to the concentration camp.

Jamie McDonnell’s deleted Auschwitz pictures (Image via Nuiscance/Twitter)

As social media users commented in a fury, McDonnell defended himself and slammed critics as “keyboard warriors.” He also told them to “get a life” and said that the scandal was “becoming boring” before he deleted the tweet.

(((Melissa L))) @Agent99XXX Maybe boxer #JamieMcDonnell has already taken too many blows to his head. How else do you explain smiling selfies at #Auschwitz Maybe boxer #JamieMcDonnell has already taken too many blows to his head. How else do you explain smiling selfies at #Auschwitz?

Callie From CT @CallieIsHere12

#JamieMcDonnell twitter.com/Weinsteinlaw/s… Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw thesun.co.uk/sport/17635693… thesun.co.uk/sport/17635693… Bruh, how you take smiling photos where there are concentration camps?? And how is that a "lovely trip"? More like a somber, lesson-filled trip. That would be like standing in front of slave cabins on a plantation and smiling in the photos. You just don't do that. Bruh, how you take smiling photos where there are concentration camps?? And how is that a "lovely trip"? More like a somber, lesson-filled trip. That would be like standing in front of slave cabins on a plantation and smiling in the photos. You just don't do that.#JamieMcDonnell twitter.com/Weinsteinlaw/s…

Callie From CT @CallieIsHere12



Lesson No. 5: Do not smile in photographs you take on the grounds.



Nobody should have to tell you that.



#JamieMcDonnell twitter.com/Weinsteinlaw/s… Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw Don’t take smiling selfies at Auschwitz feels like one of those things that shouldn’t have to be said. Don’t take smiling selfies at Auschwitz feels like one of those things that shouldn’t have to be said. I know, right? It's like "How to Visit Concentration Camps for Dummies".Lesson No. 5: Do not smile in photographs you take on the grounds.Nobody should have to tell you that. I know, right? It's like "How to Visit Concentration Camps for Dummies". Lesson No. 5: Do not smile in photographs you take on the grounds. Nobody should have to tell you that. #JamieMcDonnell twitter.com/Weinsteinlaw/s…

FJ @FJ_848 Jamie McDonnell got more attention from a selfie in Auschwitz than he has in his entire boxing career hahahahaha. Jamie McDonnell got more attention from a selfie in Auschwitz than he has in his entire boxing career hahahahaha.

βɛth @feverspell Who goes to Auschwitz and smiles? Seriously. Jamie McDonnell is a moron. Do you know what happened there? It's not goddamn Disneyworld. Save the selfies for some other time. Who goes to Auschwitz and smiles? Seriously. Jamie McDonnell is a moron. Do you know what happened there? It's not goddamn Disneyworld. Save the selfies for some other time.

Jenny dissents @StilettoKitten I can't believe this needs to be said (Jamie McDonnell) but Auschwitz is not a place to take selfies



Especially if you're making facial expressions reserved for amusement parks. WTF I can't believe this needs to be said (Jamie McDonnell) but Auschwitz is not a place to take selfiesEspecially if you're making facial expressions reserved for amusement parks. WTF https://t.co/0vySiY2sSV

David Ridge 🕎✡ @DRidge67 #Education I see my fellow Doncastrian Jamie Mcdonnell has now deleted his account! Perhaps a better course of action would have been to apologise for his poor taste tweets and accept he was wrong to post and double down! #Holocaust I see my fellow Doncastrian Jamie Mcdonnell has now deleted his account! Perhaps a better course of action would have been to apologise for his poor taste tweets and accept he was wrong to post and double down! #Holocaust #Education

𝐌 Λ 𝐗 🦅 @iamMaxc123 Who is Jamie Mcdonnell?! 🤔 And why don't he like Jewish people? Who is Jamie Mcdonnell?! 🤔 And why don't he like Jewish people?

Brittaney Sufka @BrittaneySufka I think NOT taking selfies at Auschwitz would be common sense #JamieMcDonnell I think NOT taking selfies at Auschwitz would be common sense #JamieMcDonnell

Jamie McDonnell announces boxing retirement following controversial Twitter upload

The Doncaster boxer uploaded a statement to his now-deleted Instagram account in which he stated that it was too late to return to the ring following a two-year hiatus. In his official statement, he said:

“Well today’s the day that I am officially retiring from the sport of boxing. At the age of 35 I feel that it’s too late to make comeback.”

The Brit then highlighted his accolades, including being the English Champion, British Champion, Commonwealth champion, IBF world champion, WBA world champion, and European champion.

He added that a boxing comeback would put his “life’s hard work to shame.”

Jamie McDonnell claimed his first world title after fighting with Julia Ceja in 2013. Since then, he has become one of the most renowned boxers in the field.

Before dating his girlfriend Georgiia Elise, with who he visited Auschwitz, the sportsperson was previously married to Hollie McDonnell. The reason behind their separation remains unclear.

Georgiia Elise is 25. According to her Twitter bio, she is a staff nurse in Sheffield, UK. She has kept herself outside the limelight by keeping her social media profiles private.

However, McDonnell has shared a few pictures of her on his now-deleted social media. A week ago, the boxer wished Elise on her birthday.

