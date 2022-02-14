Who is Jamie McDonnell? British boxer deletes smiling Auschwitz photos with girlfriend after severe online backlash

Jamie McDonnell, a two-time world champion boxer, has deleted a “tone deaf” image of him and his girlfriend smiling during their visit to Auschwitz. The two were reportedly on a special Valentine’s Day trip to the Memorial, which serves as the site for the former concentration camp.
After the athlete uploaded the image on Twitter, netizens were furious at the insensitive social media post. The 35-year-old’s since-deleted tweet read:
“Lovely day trip today round Auschwitz, opens your eyes a lot.”
There was also an image of him standing with his arms aloft at the entrance to the concentration camp.
As social media users commented in a fury, McDonnell defended himself and slammed critics as “keyboard warriors.” He also told them to “get a life” and said that the scandal was “becoming boring” before he deleted the tweet.
Jamie McDonnell announces boxing retirement following controversial Twitter upload
The Doncaster boxer uploaded a statement to his now-deleted Instagram account in which he stated that it was too late to return to the ring following a two-year hiatus. In his official statement, he said:
“Well today’s the day that I am officially retiring from the sport of boxing. At the age of 35 I feel that it’s too late to make comeback.”
The Brit then highlighted his accolades, including being the English Champion, British Champion, Commonwealth champion, IBF world champion, WBA world champion, and European champion.
He added that a boxing comeback would put his “life’s hard work to shame.”
Jamie McDonnell claimed his first world title after fighting with Julia Ceja in 2013. Since then, he has become one of the most renowned boxers in the field.
Before dating his girlfriend Georgiia Elise, with who he visited Auschwitz, the sportsperson was previously married to Hollie McDonnell. The reason behind their separation remains unclear.
Georgiia Elise is 25. According to her Twitter bio, she is a staff nurse in Sheffield, UK. She has kept herself outside the limelight by keeping her social media profiles private.
However, McDonnell has shared a few pictures of her on his now-deleted social media. A week ago, the boxer wished Elise on her birthday.