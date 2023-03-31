No Limbits update: What happened to Mark Cuban and Emma Grede-invested business after Shark Tank?

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week and in the upcoming episode, a business that previously appeared in season 13 is set to make a return to offer viewers insights about what life has been like since getting funded by sharks.

No Limbits, an adaptive clothing line for amputees, was funded by Mark Cuban and Emma Grede in episode 18 last year. While on the show, the founder asked for $100,000 for 6% equity.

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 8 pm ET to watch Erica return to the Shark Tank stage to give an update on No Limbits in the upcoming episode on ABC.

No Limbits returns to Shark Tank to give an update in the upcoming episode

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode of the ABC show is one that previously made an appearance in season 13. Not only did Erica get to appear on the show, she also got the funding she wanted as Sharks Mark Cuban and Emma Grede invested in her adaptive clothing line.

She walked away with $100,000 for 10% equity and since No Limbit's time on Shark Tank, the company has grown to $15,000 monthly revenue, launched collections in VA clinics, and has relocated to Richmond, Vancouver.

Due to the exposure it got while on the show, Erica was contacted by over 3000 clinics and has hired more people to join the team. Towards the end of 2022, the ABC show product received $1.4 million by Halcyon Angels and The Disability Opportunity Fun in seed round funding.

The Shark Tank business walked the runway during New York Fashion Week in 2022.

More about No Limbits

The Shark Tank company, that is set to return in season 14 was started to provide easy and accessible solutions to “everyday problems” as stated on the website.

Erica Cole, the founder of the company lost her leg when she met with a car accident in 2018 and discovered that her prosthetic leg and her clothes didn’t agree with one another.

The website states:

"Erica eventually found that practicality ended up winning out over her own personal style, a compromise she hated having to make. Erica wanted to create something that would make life simpler, more enjoyable, and fashionable of course."

The website further offers clothes for people in wheelchairs. The apparel is specially made to keep wheelchair users in mind and for people who spend a majority of their time in a seated position.

The company also has specific clothes for people who suffer from sensory processing disorders and sensory sensitivities. The website states that “in designing for people with SPD” they created a soft, seamless, and tagless paradise of comfort.

Other businesses to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 includes Ice Cream Canteen, Bleni Blends, LavaBox, and Happi Floss.

The synopsis of episode 18 reads:

"Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a portable camping product, a fresh smoothie vending machine, an eco-friendly oral care product and an insulated ice cream cooler."

