Bleni Blends on Shark Tank: When was the company founded? Cost and more about the smoothie vending machine

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode is Bleni Blends, a smoothie vending machine that was founded in 2019.

The smoothie vending machine offers six flavors in addition to iced tea

The Shapiro brothers, Stuart and Peter, are ready to take the stage with their smoothie vending in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14. Bleni Blends was founded in 2019 under the umbrella company Elysium Marketing Group and is cashless.

The touch-screen smoothie vending machine accepts credit cards, campus cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and debit cards. It is created with fresh ingredients and offered in six flavors, along with iced tea.

Philly Voice stated about the upcoming Shark Tank product:

"The 12-square-foot blending kiosk is slightly larger than a standard vending machine and only requires one electrical plug-in."

Strawberry Banana Bleni, Tropical Bleni (made with mango, orange, pineapple, and bananas), Green Power Bleni (made with spinach, mango, pineapple, and bananas), and Berrylicious Bleni (made with bananas, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries) are a few of the blends that are now available.

The upcoming Shark Tank product collection further includes a Coffee Bean Bleni made from coffee, vanilla, oat milk, and sugar and a Mocha Coffee Bleni made from coffee, chocolate, oat milk, and sugar. The Pink Dragon Bleni consists of dragon fruit, banana, pineapple, and guava.

The blends are dairy and gluten-free and are pre-packaged into the machine. The website states that it uses real fruits, is a quick and healthy alternative for those on the go, and is sustainable as it leaves a low carbon footprint compared to “brick and mortar.”

It further added:

"The founders, with many years of food, beverage, and contactless delivery experience, have tapped some of the most innovative minds to create a vending experience that provides delicious, healthy smoothies made of real fruit in just 60 seconds."

In addition to more than nine locations throughout Philadelphia, the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 vending machine is also available in places like Texas, Utah, Delaware, Florida, and more.

Meet the founders

Peter Shapiro and Stuart Shapiro are set to appear on the upcoming episode of the ABC show to pitch their Bleni Blends to the Sharks to get funding. The two have a background in real estate, recovering assets, and “creditor’s rights.”

Peter Shapiro

The CEO, president, and co-founder of the upcoming Shark Tank product is an alumnus of Tulane University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master's degrees in business administration. He has been the managing director of Four Seasons Investments, LLC, since January 2006, along with being the co-owner of Robotic Desserts since June 2016.

Stuart Shapiro

The COO, Vice President of Operations & Treasurer, and Co-Founder of Bleni Blends earned his bachelor of science degree from Tulane University in 2007 and started his career at his family’s law firm, Shapiro Law Office PC.

His Bleni Blends bio reads:

"Stuart Shapiro started his professional career at his family law practice, Shapiro Law Office PC, which specializes in creditors’ rights. He held positions as a legal assistant, accounts receivable manager, and eventually lead the negotiations department."

