Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 18 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Shark Tank season 14, which airs episodes every Friday, is on break this week and will return with episode 18 on Friday, March 31, 2023. The upcoming segment, which is scheduled to air next week, will feature new entrepreneurs as they attempt to get the funding they need to take their businesses to the next level. Instead, it will rebroadcast an old episode this week.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a portable camping product, a fresh smoothie vending machine, an eco-friendly oral care product and an insulated ice cream cooler."

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 8 pm ET to watch the next episode of Shark Tank season 14.

All about the products set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14

Four businesses and their founders will appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, which will air next week, in the hopes of securing a deal from the sharks of the ABC show to make their dreams bigger than they already are.

Ice Cream Canteen

Scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of the ABC show is Ice Cream Anywhere with its founder Jordan Stern. The founder was inspired to start the ice cream company during a road trip to Yosemite in 2017.

While wondering about the insulation that is present in thermoses to keep beverages warm, he wondered if the same could be done to make it work for ice cream.

The website states:

"After raising over $120,000 on Kickstarter, we knew that people wanted this as much as we did. Since then, we have been refining our designs and working to grow our product line to deliver the best ice cream products on the market."

Blendi Blends

Peter and Stuart Shapiro are set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 to help take their vending machine dream to the next level. The website states that the two founders spent many years on food, beverage, and contactless delivery experience and have tapped some of the most innovative minds to create a vending machine to provide consumers with fresh smoothies in 60 seconds.

The product uses real fruits and offers a quick healthy alternative for those who are always on the go.

According to information on the product's website:

"Introduced through similar unattended retail technology, the Bleni Blends founders have an unmatched knowledge base of everything from market trends and tastes, to corporate operations and sales, machine maintenance, and overall self-serve kiosk solutions."

Lava Box, portable campfire

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product was launched in 2020 and within months, they sold almost 70 fires according to Paddling Life. Dieter Rams, an industrial designer who created many products that are still in use, was the inspiration for the product. The website states that the Lava Box is innovative, useful, aesthetic, understandable, unobstructed, longlasting, and more.

Happi

Set to appear in the upcoming Shark Tank episode is the “world’s first flosser designed for true compostability.” After use, the product can be disposed of in a sustainable and eco-friendly way. While designing, composability was kept as the top priority.

The website states:

"Once composted, our layered design allows moisture and microbes to permeate our flossers, quickly breaking them down and turning them back into usable organic matter."

