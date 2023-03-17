Shark Tank season 14 episode 17 release date, air time, and plot

A brand new episode of Shark Tank season 14, featuring aspiring entrepreneurs, is all set to air on ABC this week.

As per the show’s format, each episode consists of four business pitches. Entrepreneurs showcase their products to a panel of sharks/investors and seek money at a negotiable percentage of equity. If any shark is interested, they invest in the company.

The upcoming episode 17 of Shark Tank season 14 will air on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The official synopsis of the new installment reads:

“Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a twist to a sweet treat, a wireless gadget for easy cell handling, an app for travel enthusiasts and innovative winter equipment.”

Viewers can also watch the episode on Hulu the following day.

Entrepreneurs and businesses in Shark Tank season 14 episode 17

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 17, a panel of sharks will decide whether an entrepreneur will get a deal on the show. The sharks include Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec.

The episode will welcome four entrepreneurs who will pitch their businesses to the sharks.

The four businesses from episode 17 include Autio, Chubby Buttons, Crispy Cones, and Tngnt.

Autio

The storytelling app was originally named HearHere when it was founded in 2020. Founders Woody Sears, Bill Werlin, and renowned actor Kevin Costner rebranded the app and named it Autio in 2022.

The app is perfect for avid travelers as it tells stories about places, and the narrators include Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson, and many other popular historians.

The company’s website reads:

“Professionally edited and narrated, the audio vignettes combine to paint a picture you’re unlikely to get from a history book or visitor’s guide.”

On Shark Tank, only Woody Sears will appear with an offer and his business pitch on the app.

Chubby Buttons

Chubby Buttons founders Mike Cherkezian and Justin Barad will come into the tank seeking investment for their product, which is a smartphone accessory.

The product is a device that can be worn around your arm. It can also be mounted on a smooth surface or on the handlebars of a cycle. Chubby Buttons will help adventure sports enthusiasts use their phones even after wearing gloves.

Crispy Cones

Married couple Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson will appear in Shark Tank’s upcoming episode to showcase their product, Crispy Cones. They are soft-serve ice creams with a twist.

The official website of Crispy Cones explains:

“Crispý Cones is a sweet treat famous in European countries; including the Czech Republic. A Crispý Cone is a fresh dough cone, grilled rotisserie-style and covered with cinnamon + sugar or crushed Oreos. The cone is filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit, and a variety of delicious toppings.”

Jeremy first got a taste of the cones during his missionary work at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Czech Republic. He then thought of selling cones in the USA. His idea worked and soon he and his wife started the business, Crispy Cones.

Tngnt

Tngnt (pronounced as Tangent) is a ski bike manufacturing company, run by founders Charles W. “Bill” Pierce and Scott Carr. The two old high school friends appeared in Shark Tank season 14 episode 17 to showcase the next generation of ski bikes.

Only time will tell whether the sharks will be interested in investing in the ski bike business.

