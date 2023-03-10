Woof on Shark Tank: How does it work? Everything to know about the app designed for pet’s well-being

Shark Tank is set to air a new episode on Friday, March 10, 2023, featuring four business pitches, including a company called Woof.

Woof is an app meant to protect pets if something happens to their owners. Founder Arsalan Khodabandelou, aka Arsy, will appear on Shark Tank to showcase his creation to a panel of sharks/investors.

On Woof’s website, Arsy mentioned that he has three dogs — Marty, Hank, and Odin and that they are the inspiration behind the app creation. The description of the product reads:

“A smart phone app that’s designed to rescue your pet and maintain their well-being if something happens to you unexpectedly, at home or away.”

Only time will tell whether the sharks will be impressed with Arsy’s business pitch in the upcoming episode.

Process explained: Woof uses geolocation timers

While Arsy founded Woof, the lead programmer of the company was Raphael. They created an app where pets will be taken care of if anything happens to the owner.

If Arsy's pitch impresses sharks, Woof will be added to the list of Shark Tank's pet products.

Here's how Woof works:

Timers: Home and Away — Geolocation timers are first linked to the pet parents’ home address. This way, the app monitors the well-being of the parents and the pet. Once the pet owner downloads the app, they will have to pre-set the timers.

Geolocation — The timers are on auto mode, which means they will start when you leave and stop when you return home. The app notifies Woof support only when the timers expire, indicating the pet’s well-being is at risk.

Woof Support and Wellness Check — Woof support will first try to contact the pet parent and then the emergency contacts. If there is no response, the support team pays a visit to the home address to check the pet’s well-being.

Pet Passport — All the information about the pet is captured and a passport is made. The feature is well-described on Woof’s website. It says that the app will capture important information about the pet and is passed on to the pet's beneficiary or anyone who can take care of the pet. It adds:

“Instantly send your Pet Passport to anyone who may be watching your pet temporarily.”

The passport will contain medical and diet details about the pet, including the contact details of the designated pet beneficiary. This way, the pet will be well taken care of if anything happens to the owner unexpectedly.

The founder will explain the process in episode 16 of Shark Tank season 14.

Cost and where to buy?

The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. It is available in the form of three subscriptions — monthly and annual.

The cost of a monthly subscription is $2.99 per month and the annual is $29.99 per year (2 months free). The service is also available in the form of a gift card, which means anyone can buy and gift it to a pet parent.

The description on the website reads:

“Gifted pet parents will receive a 1 year subscription to Woof for either Android or Apple.”

Interested buyers can either go to the company’s website and learn the process to get the service or they can download the app and follow the instructions.

Arsy will showcase Woof on Shark Tank in episode 16

Woof founder Arsy will appear in ABC's Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 to showcase his app service for pets.

In addition to Woof, the other three businesses include Flated, Pluie, and Sweetkiwi. Only time will tell whether the entrepreneurs will be able to impress the sharks.

In Shark Tank season 14 episode 16, the sharks are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

The upcoming episode will also feature an update on a former business, TANDM Surf, from season 12 episode 17. At the time, Daniel Lubetzky and Robert Herjavec invested in the company.

Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 will air on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes