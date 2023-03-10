Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 release date and air time on ABC

Shark Tank season 14 is all set to return to ABC this week with a brand new episode featuring four fresh business pitches.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Entrepreneurs come to the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a self-sanitizing baby accessory, a storage solution for road trippers, a pet safety service and a nutrient-dense sweet indulgence.”

Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 will air on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The show welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs who showcase their products to a panel of sharks/investors.

Shark Tank airs on Hulu on Saturdays

Shark Tank season 14 is all set to return with episode 16 this Friday, March 10, 2023, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers who miss or want to re-watch the episode can stream it on Hulu on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The upcoming installment will also be available on the ABC site after it premieres on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Xfinity, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Dish, Optimum, and Philo.

What to expect from episode 16?

Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 will feature four business pitches — Flated, Pluie, Sweetkiwi, and Woof.

Flated has four founders — Ryan Guay, Dan Watts, Monique Keefer, and Ken Hoeve. Only three will appear on the Emmy-winning show, while Dan will skip the opportunity. The company is known to create inflatable truck toppers.

Pluie sells convenient and self-sanitized diaper-changing tables made especially for public restrooms. Founders Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer will showcase their product on the ABC show in episode 16.

Sweetkiwi is a company that sells healthy whipped frozen yogurts. Founder Ehime Eigbem will appear on the reality TV series with her husband Michael Akindele.

Woof founder Arsalan Khodabandelou will showcase his creation that is meant for pet parents. It is an app that protects pets from accidents or any kind of danger.

In a press release, the long description of Shark Tank season 14 episode 16 reads:

“First into the Tank are moms from Chicago, Illinois, with a solution to the dreaded problem of changing diapers in dirty public restrooms. Entrepreneurs from Gypsum, Colorado, Missoula, Montana, and San Marcos, California, present their automobile accessory designed to make road-trip traveling more convenient.”

It continued:

“While an entrepreneur from New York City hopes the Sharks throw him a bone after he pitches his smart service designed to bring pet parents peace of mind. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Silver Spring, Maryland, who introduce their nutrient-dense sweet indulgence without the guilt.”

In episode 16, viewers will also get an update on the former Shark Tank business — TANDM Surf. Founded by the Clark family in San Clemente, California, the business was first featured on the show in season 12 episode 17. At the time, Sharks Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky invested in the company.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode 16 will feature five OG sharks, including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec. In the previous episode, Barbara Corcoran was present instead of Daymond.

Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and streams on Hulu the following day.

