Why is Shark Tank season 14 episode 15 not airing this week? New release date and more explored

Shark Tank season 14 airs new episodes on Fridays, but there will be no airing this week. Episode 15 will be released on ABC next week.

Shark Tank recently went on a two-week break after episode 13 and returned last Friday with episode 14. The reality TV show will retake a week's pause and air a new episode next week.

The reason for the postponement of episode 15 is unclear. However, the ABC schedule for Friday, February 24, 2023, shows that the 8.00 pm ET time slot has been given to the TV series, The Mandalorian (Chapter One: The Mandalorian - Season 1 Episode 1).

Shark Tank season 14 will return next Friday.

Shark Tank season 14 will return to ABC with a brand new episode next Friday as this week's slot went to the TV drama, The Mandalorian. The upcoming episode 15 of Shark Tank season 14 will now air on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can watch it on Hulu the following day.

Until then, fans can review previous episodes on ABC’s site or Hulu.

What to expect from episode 15?

While Emma Grede appeared as a guest shark last week, Shark Tank season 14 episode 15 will not invite any guest sharks. The upcoming installment will consist of five regular sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

The official synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Entrepreneurs come to the Tank to present their ideas to the Sharks in hopes of landing a deal, featuring an edible flower company, a sun protective solution, a clean makeup brand, and a modern dental tool used for oral care.”

Viewers can expect four business pitches from episode 15. The names of the companies include Youth Foria, Surf Band Pro, Big Mouth, and Eat your Flowers.

A brief description of episode 15 businesses

Youth Foria: Entrepreneur Fiona Co Chan will appear on Shark Tank to showcase her company's products, Youth Foria. It sells sustainable and clean beauty/makeup products made of skin-friendly ingredients. Fiona launched her company in 2021 with her husband.

Her bio on Youth Foria’s website reads:

“She's also passionate about Green Chemistry and not using fossil fuels and it's a big pillar of the Youthforia formulation philosophy, because most makeup contains liquid microplastic and she just didn't want to do that.”

Surf Band Pro: Founder Greg Demirjian, a musician, created bands that can carry sanitizers, sunscreens, or mosquito-repellent gels/creams. Surf Band Pro is for surfers who can wear products like wristbands and fill sunscreen in a watch-shaped container.

The company’s “About Us” page mentioned an update after Greg showcased his product on the ABC show. It read:

“After the taping of Shark Tank, Greg started talking to the United Nations initiative united to beat malaria. They recognized that WearSpray would be a great carrier and distribution model for repellent, and the idea now is to create a research study for its efficacy and start moving down the road of getting these bands to people who could use them to help prevent being bitten by day-biting mosquitoes.”

Big Mouth Toothbrush: The company is led by Dr. Bobbi Peterson, the first black woman to create an electric toothbrush. The product has five settings, long battery life, and multiple sizes. On the official website, her bio states: “Dr. Bobbi is a second generation, HBCU-Educated Dentist.”

Eat your Flowers: Founder Loria Stern makes cakes and pies through edible flowers. The official website read:

“She [Loria] began using edible botanicals in her baking and cooking, and has since discovered techniques to best extract flavor and manipulate natural color. The result would ignite the formation of EAT YOUR FLOWERS, where Loria transforms flowers, herbs and plants into an array of decorative, nutritious and delicious artworks.”

All four businesses mentioned above will be showcased in Shark Tank season 14, episode 15, on March 3, 2023.

The reality TV show airs new episodes on Fridays on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

