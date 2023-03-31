LavaBox on Shark Tank: What is the portable campfire made of? Product and founder details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return to screens with another episode after being on a short break. The upcoming episode was initially supposed to air on March 24, but is now set to air on Friday.

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming segment is LavaBox, founded by Josh Thurmond. Josh is the inventor of the portable campfire, which is made out of ammo boxes, while his wife, Sylvia Thurmond, is the chief fire officer and also manages the finances.

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

The idea for Shark Tank season 14 product LavaBox first came up in Colorado

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is LavaBox by Josh Thurmond. The portable campfire is made from ammo boxes and came to life in the fall of 2020 when Colorado banned fires in parks and outdoor spaces due to dry weather conditions.

The website states that a group of raft guides and kayakers got together for a trip and were trying out a portable backyard fire pit when someone joked about having a portable campfire on a raft.

The website continued:

"Everyone laughed—but it sparked an idea. What if you COULD put a fire inside the most used piece of gear on the boat: the humble ammo can? Raft guides need the most rugged tools that they can get their hands on, and ammo cans find their way on rafts (and battlefields) for this reason."

It added that the boxes are tough enough to be lit on fire, which is exactly what the inventor did, which resulted in a warm and safe fire “anytime.” The Shark Tank season 14 founder put propane gas lead in the box, added some ceramic rocks, and went from there and got his “flamethrower in a box” patented.

The product comes in a variety of models and can be purchased on the official website, fireanytime.com. The Naked Tabletop Bol-CAN-no costs $174, while the Tabletop Vol-CAN-no: The OG Ammo Can Fire costs $199. The Tacana Twosome: LavaBox and Over-Under Grill Thingy can be purchased for $229, while the Pompeii Party Pack costs $255.

The Shark Tank product collection has two more products, Hekla: Stainless Steel Sexy, which is available for $329, and Krakatoa FireBreather: Our Biggest Campfire, which costs $349.

LavaBox is associated with Protect Our Rivers, which aims to make a lasting impact on river health through conversation, education, and access. The organization organizes river cleanups across Colorado and teaches people about micro-trash and pollution, rural and urban watersheds, and human-caused problems. For every order that the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 business receives, the team donates $1 to the cause.

LavaBox was invented by Josh Thurmond, who is the chief eruption officer. Apart from the portable campfire, he devises outdoor adventure programs for people with disabilities at the National Sports Center for the Disabled. He is joined by his wife, Sylvia Thurmond, the chief fire officer.

Her bio states:

"Sylvia is also a DNA analyst at the Denver Crime Laboratory and has been doing this work for almost 30 years! She has worked on body identification for mass tragedies like the Thailand Tsunami and The World Trade Center 9/11 attacks. If you are looking for Sylvia, you can find her driving a raft with a craft beer in her PFD."

