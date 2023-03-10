Flated on Shark Tank: Meet the four founders of the business that creates inflatable truck toppers

Shark Tank season 14 returns with another episode this week. It will feature new entrepreneurs and their ideas as they hope to make their businesses bigger and better.

Some businesses are looking for mentorship while others come looking for funding. One such business that is set to appear in the episode is Flated, a line of inflatable truck toppers by Dan Watts, Monique Keeferm Ryan Guay, and Ken Hoeve, which was founded in 2020.

Shark Tank season 14 will see Flated founders look for funding and mentorship

Set to appear on Shark Tank season 14's upcoming episode is Flated, a line of innovative inflatable vehicle products to make travel better and more comfortable. The founders aim to make travel better by utilizing inflatable “drop-stitch materials” with a new design to bring on any road trip.

The Shark Tank season 14 founders wanted the materials used in paddleboards to create truck accessories.

The website states:

"FLATED was conceived in March 2020 during the pandemic lockdown by four outdoor industry veterans – Monique Keefer, Ken Hoeve, Dan Watts, and Ryan Guay. The idea was to use drop stitch inflatable technology, the same material used in inflatable paddleboards and kayaks, to create usable space on automobiles."

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 line features various products including, Air-Carrier, Air-Topper, Air-Deck, and Air-Chalet.

The Air-Carrier is perfect for family vacations or new parents in need of moving big amounts of products from point A to point B. The Air-Topper is rigid and can be used to “strap gear” and sleep under as well.

The Air-Deck enables consumers to comfortably sleep in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the Air-Chalet helps involve pets in every family outing by ensuring that furry family members have a comfortable ride.

The products are available to purchase on Amazon and on the official website getflated.com. The Air-Toppers come in three sizes and start selling at $629.00 followed by the mid-size which is for $1499, and the full-size which can be purchased for $1849. The Air-Deck can be brought for $549 while the Air-Chalet starts from $229.

The Shark Tank line also sells an electric Air-Pump for $129 on the website itself.

Flated founders love to travel as hard as they work

As a team, the founders work hard but they also love to travel, be adventurous and have fun while creating products based on the gear they use. As mentioned earlier, the founders are Dan Watts, Monique Keefer, Ryan Guay, and Ken Hoeve.

Ryan Guay

The co-founder and CEO of the upcoming Shark Tank product used to be a professional cyclist.

He currently lives in Missoula, MT with his three children and spends time outdoors. Ryan likes to indulge in hunting, fishing, skiing, rafting, and kayaking,

Dan Watts

The co-founder and CPO has over two decades' worth of experience in design and product development and is a recipient of multiple design awards. He likes to surf, play golf, and watch his sons play sports.

Monique Keefer

CFO of Flated on Shark Tank (Image via Instagram/@mdabbsy)

The co-founder and CFO is a “financial guru” and is known for her work over 15 years in the sports footwear industry.

The website states:

"Monique keeps the sales and marketing teams on budget but also is a natural entrepreneur that knows when its right to take product/ inventory risks."

Ken Hoeve

The co-founder and CMO of the upcoming Shark Tank business is known as the “Jack-of-all-outdoor-sports." He has been industry for over 30 years and is well-connected. Ken uses his skills to tell the brand's story and is a natural when it comes to marketing campaigns

Tune in on Friday, March 10, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the founders take on the Sharks in season 14.

