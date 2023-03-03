Youthforia on Shark Tank: When did founder Fiona Co Chan launch the business? Details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this week. Several brands and products will be featured on the ABC show, including Youthforia by Fiona Co Chan, who launched the brand in 2021 as she wanted makeup that was so good for the skin that people could sleep in it.

Youthforia is a “clean and sustainable makeup company” that makes products using skin-friendly ingredients that are tested by it being slept in.

All about Youthforia ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Youthforia by Fiona Co Chan as she tries to impress the sharks with her cosmetics brand in order to gain funding for the brand.

Chan launched the line in January 2020 just as the pandemic hit and even then, grew profitable in just nine months. She was inspired to create the line when she was a student at Dartmouth College, where she would often fall asleep in her makeup.

The founder then moved to China where she was working for a software company and due to the pollution, falling asleep with her makeup caused her skin to become more irritated.

The website states:

"At Youthforia, we believe that makeup is an extension of your skincare - and we’re innovating with makeup you can sleep in. We love the mix of elevated playfulness, and high quality unique formulas. A dose of fun without compromising on performance, or skin health."

It continues:

"Youthforia is universal. It’s the moments of utter bliss in your adult life that remind of your childhood joy. Your first lip gloss. Getting a case of the giggles. Like if confetti was a feeling."

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product uses plant-based synthetics which give a luxurious texture and help achieve high performance while also providing “nutritionally-dense” formulas to help improve the skin.

The products act as more than just items to enhance one’s temporary appearance. Since all of the products under the Shark Tank season 14 line are infused with a proprietary blend found in Skin Chi complex, they act as multi-taskers, as high-quality treatments for the skin.

The products are available for purchase on the website youthforia.co, and come in bundles or standalone products. The line includes Byo blush ($36), Byo blush-tinted blush oil which comes in three colors, lets go party, turn up the sunshine, and but tonight and costs $36. The pregame prime costs $38 while the pregame setting spray can be purchased for $36.

The Shark Tank season 14 line further includes a night off face wash for $32 and a dewy gloss available in five colors, Sound Stage, Coral Fixation, 3 AM, Make Some Noise, and Play With Fire, costing $26. The entrepreneur and her line has been featured in Vogue, Glamour, and Nylon.

Nylon said about the line:

"That feeling of regret that instantly hits you when you're snuggled under covers, face still covered in makeup and unwashed, is no more. Thanks to Youthforia."

