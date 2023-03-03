Big Mouth Toothbrush on Shark Tank: How did founder Dr. Bobbi Peterson get the business idea? Details explored

Shark Tank is set to return after a short break and will air a new episode this Friday, March 3. One of the products set to appear on the show is Big Mouth Toothbrush by Dr. Bobbi Peterson, who got the business idea when she noticed that many of her adult patients with braces were developing periodontal diseases.

As the entrepreneur’s Instagram states, Dr. Bobbi is the creator of America’s first Black female-owned toothbrush company and has her practice in Brooklyn, New York, called Aces Braces.

Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

The Shark Tank season 14 product is also available on Amazon

Dr. Bobbi will make an appearance on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 with her Big Mouth Toothbrush, which could reduce brushing time to half. It is the world’s first battery-operated toothbrush designed by an African American woman. In April 2021, the entrepreneur spoke to Business Day ahead of the launch and said people who are really into maintaining proper oral hygiene would love it.

The Big Mouth Toothbrush is an oversized electronic toothbrush that helps clean the teeth properly and kills bacteria, ultimately reducing the risk of periodontal disease. She spoke about the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product with Bossip in December 2022, where she stated that she has an orthodontic practice in Brooklyn called Aces Braces.

She added:

"One of my hygienists came to me, and they were like, “Oh, you know, a lot of the regular cleanings were turning into deep cleanings.” That was number one. I’m like, “Okay. As a dentist, my ears, my eyes have been opened."

She added that she’s always used an electronic toothbrush and often recommends them to her patients. These are crucial, in her opinion, for those who have braces, crowns, bridges, or any other kind of restorative dental work.

The brush comes in 5 different settings, has a “long battery life," covers twice as much of the surface area, and is described as a “spa for your mouth." The next Shark Tank season 14 product is offered in two colors on its official website bigmouthtoothbrush.com The price of the original toothbrush is $69.99, while the pink one is $99.99.

Consumers can also purchase brush refills consisting of two brush heads and two head covers, which costs $35.99. The warranty for the product is for three months, but buyers can also get extensions for six to twelve months.

The website further states that when one purchases a subscription for brush refills, they receive discounted heads and new heads quarterly.

The Shark Tank product is also offered in pink and white rose gold on Amazon. While the pink toothbrush is $119.99, the white rose gold toothbrush costs $89.99.

Dr. Bobbi fully supports promoting public health

Dr. Bobbi is a second-generation, HBCU-educated dentist. She is a big advocate of public health and loves to make learning about oral health fun and exciting. The idea to name the toothbrush Big Mouth came from a place of honor. The entrepreneur wanted to honor her family tradition.

She said:

"We talk loud when we need to and it signified the simple premise of the Big Mouth brand - bigger is better - when it comes to toothbrushes. In the case of the Big Mouth toothbrush, it looks better, feels better, and it works better!"

