Eat Your Flowers on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, founder, and more about “edible botanical creations”

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return to screens after a short break and will feature new businesses and their founders. One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming segment is Eat Your Flowers by Loria Stern.

The bakery has been in business since 2016 and is a brand that values the local community, sustainability, and inclusivity.

All about Eat Your Flowers ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in the upcoming segment of Shark Tank season 14 is Eat Your Flowers by Loria Stern. The bakery has also been featured on Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Carolina Herrera, Miu Miu, Oscar de la Renta, Hulu, Ted Baker London, Van Cleef & Arpels, The Row, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, Jo Malone London, and more.

The “tiny kitchen” is located in Montecito, California. Loria was renting one of the cottages on the property when she started experimenting with flowers that grew all over. She has studied plants and their medicinal properties as part of her culinary training. However, she never went to culinary school.

The website states:

"Since 2016, Loria has created EAT YOUR FLOWERS, a thriving bakery and catering brand that values local community, sustainability and inclusivity. She harvests from her own abundant flower garden, works alongside local farmers to source seasonal and organic produce, and implements creative waste reduction and water conservation practices whenever possible."

The upcoming Shark Tank entrepreneur lives in Los Angeles and plans creative menus and meals for various events. The catering services start at $4,000, and her cakes start at $500.

Eat Your Flowers makes cookies, shortbreads, sprinkles, pressed flowers for decoration, zines, candles, and more. The Shark Tank brand’s cookies are available on the website eatyourflowers.com, starting at $45 with their gluten-free flour chocolate chip cookies.

The collection also includes Flower Pressed shortbread cookies, which cost $50 per dozen. Consumers can purchase vegan cookies for an additional $3. Most of Loria's creations range in price from $50 to $60, with the butterfly blueberry daisy pressed cookies being the most expensive at $60.

While the business offers delivery services, consumers can pick up their orders from their Highland Park bakery in Los Angeles from Tuesdays to Fridays from 12 pm to 4 pm. However, they need to let them know 48 hours in advance.

The treats are handmade and unique. Loria’s cakes, pies, brownies, and chocolates can be frozen for up to three months while still wrapped. Her pantry items, cookies, bars, granola, and buns can be stored in an airtight container to keep them as fresh as possible. They can also be frozen for up to three months.

The Shark Tank season 14 product is made from organic ingredients, including flour, sugar, eggs, chocolate, and edible flowers.

Eat Your Flowers believes in giving back to society and supports several non-profit organizations, including Too Young to Wed, This Is About Humanity, and The Loveland Foundation.

