The Ice Cream Canteen on Shark Tank: How did a coffee thermos inspire the founder to start his business?

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return this week with a brand new episode. The upcoming segment was initially supposed to air last week but the show was on a brief break. It is now ready to return with new businesses, pitches, and more.

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode is the Ice Cream Canteen, an idea that was inspired by a coffee thermos. While on a road trip, Jordan Stern wondered whether the idea of vessels keeping beverages and food warm can be translated into keeping food cold, which led to the invention of the Ice Cream Canteen.

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

All about the Ice Cream Canteen ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is the Ice Cream Canteen by Jordon Stern. He is a graduate of Cal Poly Tech San Luis Obispo. His company is the world’s first vacuum-insulated container that can keep ice creams cold for up to four to eight hours.

While pre-chilling isn’t essential for the upcoming Shark Tank product to work, it helps prolong the life of the ice cream inside the container. The air and water-tight product can be hand washed but not microwaved and can fit a standard pint of ice cream in it.

The website states that the idea originated when Jordan was on a road trip in 2017 and was inspired by the insulation of a coffee thermos.

It continues:

"I thought if this technology can work for coffee and other foods, maybe it can work for ice cream? After a ton of melted ice cream, designs, re-designs, research and development, The Ice Cream Canteen™ is ready and even better than we could have expected."

The Shark Tank season 14 founder has previously raised $120,000 on Kickstarter. The “Climate Neutral Certified business” works annually to reduce and refine its business practices to reduce its carbon footprint. It is also a 1% For The Planet member.

The product can be purchased on their official website and comes in five colors for $44.99. The available variations include Coconut White, Mint Chip Green, Stainless Steel, Blueberry Blue, and Strawberry Pink.

The product took to social media to tease its founder’s appearance in the upcoming episode of the ABC show. During the clip, Jordan asks the Sharks for $100,000 in exchange for 5% equity in the company. After pitching his company, he tells the sharks to not “let this deal melt away.”

Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky tells the founder that he’s solving a huge need and that it "seems genius". Lori asked the founder whether he has a patent for the upcoming product and he tells her that he has a design patent pending and three registered trademarks.

Daniel further asked whether he is the first one to come up with the idea and the upcoming Shark Tank season 14 contestant tells him he’s the first one.

