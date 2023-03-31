Happi on Shark Tank: How did Dr. Staci Whitman get the idea for her business?

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return to screens after being on a break last week. In the upcoming episode of the ABC show, Dr. Staci Whitman will talk about her mission to replace single-use flossers with her product, Happi Floss.

She was inspired to create Happi Floss when she saw the shocking amount of discarded flossers wash ashore on a beach in Hawaii.

The website states:

"For Doctor Staci, seeing plastic flossers wash ashore hit too close to home. As a pediatric dentist, she regularly heard from parents that although they loved the convenience of plastic floss picks for their children, they often would skip flossing altogether due to the guilt they felt using single-use plastic."

The pediatric dentist will feature on the latest episode of Shark Tank season 14, set to air on ABC at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 31.

Shark Tank season 14's Happi Floss is made from recycled paper

Set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is Dr. Staci Whitman with Happi Floss, “the world’s first flosser designed for true compostability.”

The product is toxin and cruelty-free, made using post-consumer recycled paper, and designed to ensure quick decomposition in compost and soil. It contains compressed, post-consumer recycled paper along with biofilm, which is a plant-based, non-petroleum material.

Due to its composition, Happi Floss “allows moisture and microbes” to break the flossers when placed in a compost, which allows fast decomposition so they can be turned into usable organic matter within a year.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 entrepreneur appeared on KGW News in 2022 where she spoke about Happi Floss. During the interview, she said that she likes to focus on a more “holistic” approach while keeping sustainability in mind. She added that she’s a full-time pediatric dentist and creating Happi Floss was something that she felt necessary. She added that the product is self-funded and was intended to be a side hustle.

She added:

"There is a need and I really want guilt free flossing for all humans."

She added that she’s trying to have happy teeth along with having a happier planet. The Shark Tank season 14 contestant created an Indiegogo campaign in 2021 to help raise money and sell her products, successfuly raising 50% of the required amount. Happi Floss isn’t currently on sale but hopes to return to the market soon.

Dr. Whitman earned her degree in 2006

Dr. Staci Whitman is the founder of No Po Kids Dentistry and a graduate of Tufts University, School of Medicine, where she earned her DMD in 2006. She then attended OSHU where she became a Pediatric Dental Specialist in 2011.

She founded No Po Dentistry in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, and is a Heath and Nutrition Coach along with being on the Diplomate American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

Her LinkedIn bio reads:

"Doctor Staci Whitman is on a mission to create a cavity-free world. She is the founder of NoPo Kids Dentistry in North Portland, OR, where she takes a whole-body, holistic, and functional approach with her patients. Her dentistry and practice philosophy is grounded by science and powered by love."

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 8 pm ET to watch the pediatric dentist on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

