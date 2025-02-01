"It's a mistake" - Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran on creators managing social media content

In an Instagram reel posted on January 31, 2025, Shark Tank mentor and real estate entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran shared her thoughts on a common mistake that content creators make when managing their social media presence. She stated:

"You know the number one mistake people make on social media? They take all their content and post it on one platform, it might be their favorite platform, but it's a mistake."

In another Instagram reel posted on January 27, 2025, she shared her thoughts on hiring practices. Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran shared how she evaluates potential employees, stressing that a person’s willingness to learn and grow is more valuable than their resume.

Trending

She opened up that when looking for employees, she prioritizes attitude over experience. She explained that the right attitude makes a candidate adaptable and capable of learning any necessary skills.

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran on the importance of cross-platform content distribution

In her Instagram reel, Corcoran highlighted a key mistake that many social media content creators make, limiting their content to a single platform. She explained that while it may feel natural to focus on a favorite or most successful platform, this approach can restrict growth and limit future opportunities. The post's caption read:

"Be where your customers are! Spread your content across every platform. You never know where your next big opportunity will come from."

Corcoran explained that if a platform were to disappear, creators would lose their audience and potential opportunities. She said that posting the same content in different formats across platforms increases its value and reach, encouraging creators to adapt their content accordingly and ensure wider visibility.

"So today, make it a mission to post everything on every platform, just do a different version of the same content and get it out there," she said.

Corcoran pointed out that social media platforms are constantly evolving. Relying too heavily on one platform means creators risk losing their audience and content reach if sudden changes occur. By distributing content across multiple platforms, creators can safeguard their online presence and maintain engagement regardless of platform shifts.

Barbara Corcoran on hiring attitude over experience

In another Instagram reel posted on January 27, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran shared insights on hiring practices. She shared:

"I've hired thousands of people over the years and this is the No. 1 thing I've learned. Always hire attitude over experience."

She explained that the right attitude makes a candidate adaptable and capable of learning any necessary skills. Corcoran elaborated that resumes often do not fully capture a person's potential. While experience can be an asset, a candidate with the right mindset, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn is more valuable in the long run.

She encouraged business owners to focus on qualities such as resilience, teamwork, and a problem-solving mindset when making hiring decisions. A lot of users agreed to it and appreciated the Shark Tank mentor for speaking about it.

"Couldn't have said it better, Barbara! This is so important who is it in your team and what energy you surround yourself!" one person said.

Comments on Barbara's post (Image source via Instagram @barbaracorcoran)

Another user said, "The best advice!!!! Agree 1000%", they further added it made the work and team environment better as well.

Watch the latest episodes of Shark Tank airing every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback