"Rejection is God's protection" - Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima reflects on her career path

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima recently shared her thoughts on overcoming rejection in a reel posted on her Instagram account on January 30, 2025. In the video, she reflected on the setbacks she encountered while building IT Cosmetics and how she views rejection as part of a greater plan.

Kern Lima stated that every "no" she received along the way played a role in her journey. She also highlighted her excitement about her first-ever guest appearance on Shark Tank, where she invested in multiple businesses. While speaking in the reel, she said:

"The number of people that didn't believe in me at that time, I always believed that Rejection is God's protection."

She also mentioned her commitment to giving back, stating that she would match her Shark Tank investments and donate the same amount to those impacted by the Los Angeles fires, specifically through the Mosaic Fire Relief Fund. As she reflected on her experience filming the show, she acknowledged that she wanted to invest in everyone but had to make difficult decisions.

Trending

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima’s Instagram reel and reflections

In her Instagram reel, Jamie Kern Lima spoke candidly about the obstacles she faced in her career. Speaking from the set of Shark Tank, Kern Lima expressed how much she wanted to support every entrepreneur. However, she had to be selective with her investments. She noted that this experience reminded her of the numerous rejections she had faced in her career.

"The number of no’s I got in my career so far, the number of no’s I got building IT Cosmetics," she stated.

She continued by acknowledging that rejection can be difficult at the moment but asked her followers to believe in "divine timing." Additionally, Kern Lima highlighted her excitement about being a guest on Shark Tank and the opportunity to invest in promising businesses.

She encouraged viewers to track her investments on the show and shared her plan to match those amounts in donations to assist those affected by the LA fires.

"And be sure to keep track of how much money I invest into companies in this episode, as I’m going to also match that same amount and donate it to those impacted by the LA fires," she added.

Jamie Kern Lima’s journey and Shark Tank appearance

Billionaire investor Jamie Kern Lima joined the show as a guest investor, bringing her inspiring journey to the show. Lima co-founded IT Cosmetics in 2008 with her husband, Paulo Lima. Despite no prior experience in the beauty industry, she collaborated with dermatologists and plastic surgeons, eventually selling the brand to L’Oréal in 2016.

During the pitch for Petite Keep, a brand that creates heirloom-quality keepsake trunks, Lima shared a personal story, she discovered she was adopted at 29. Reflecting on keepsakes, she said:

“The first thing I was handed was a necklace that my grandma had given my birth mom. And I just cherish it.”

She also treasures a baby brush from her adoptive mother, who passed away. Lima connected with the product emotionally, praising its functionality and sentimentality.

“What I love about how thoughtful this is, is it looks really good. But then it’s so functional and it feels so personal,” she noted.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank season 16 airing every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback