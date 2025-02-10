"I'm really normal" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner on how she spends her free time

Shark Tank mentor and investor Lori Greiner recently shared insights about how she spends her free time. In an Instagram reel posted on February 9, 2025, she talked about a speaking event where she was asked what she does for fun.

Greiner replied,

"Definitely a foodie, I like to cook, I like to be cooked for. I like to go to restaurants, I like to travel, I'm really normal, I mean I like to watch movies, I like to watch series. I could sit for days and just do that. Never leave the house."

Lori Greiner grew up in Chicago, where her father was a real estate developer and her mother was a psychotherapist.

Lori Greiner’s business success and Shark Tank career

Lori Greiner joined Shark Tank in its fourth season in 2012, bringing her experience in retail and product marketing. She has created over 1,000 products sold worldwide and holds 120 patents in the U.S. and other countries.

Lori's investment in the company Scrub Daddy, a sponge that gets harder or softer based on the water's temperature. She gave $200,000 to get 20% of the company in 2012. Since then, the brand has sold hundreds of millions worth of products. Greiner also invested in Squatty Potty, a stool that is used in the bathroom that's now worth about $50 million. Her investments have helped her build up a fortune of around $150 million by 2025.

In an interview with People magazine on October 18, 2024, Lori said,

"Scrub Daddy came in, he had one little sponge, he needed help with his packaging, he had $140,000 in sales, that was it, and we have taken it now to a multi-billion dollar company and an international global company."

Outside of Shark Tank, Greiner made a name for herself selling products on QVC. For 20 years, she hosted a show called Clever & Unique Creations by Lori Greiner, which helped people get to know her brand. Even though she stopped working full-time at QVC in 2020, she still sells products through them and shows up as a guest now and then.

How much does Lori Greiner make from Shark Tank and investments?

As per Variety's estimate, Greiner reportedly makes about $50,000 for each episode of Shark Tank. A typical season has 22 episodes so she earns $1.1 million a year just from the show. But a higher percentage of her money comes from her investments and business deals.

Lori Greiner’s investment in Scrub Daddy became one of Shark Tank’s biggest deals, with the brand surpassing $400 million in sales. Her 20% stake in Scrub Daddy and 10% in Squatty Potty (worth $50 million) have earned her millions.

She first found success with a plastic earring organizer, which JCPenney sold before expanding to Bed Bath & Beyond and the Home Shopping Network. Moving to QVC in the early 2000s made her a household name, and she continues selling products there today.

Lori Greiner has built up a solid financial base with multiple sources of income. These include her book Invent It Sell It, Bank It!, her investments, and her TV appearances.

Watch Lori Greiner in the latest season of Shark Tank airing every Friday on ABC.

