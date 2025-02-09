Kevin O’Leary, renowned investor and Shark Tank judge, recently shared his views on entrepreneurship and financial freedom. On January 24, he posted a video on his X account, emphasizing that money should not be pursued for its own sake.

Instead, he described entrepreneurship as a path to personal freedom, where financial success allows individuals to control their time and provide for their families. The Shark Tank investor stated:

“Pursuing money just for the sake of having it, you'll never get there. That’s the trouble—you never have enough. But in life, you don’t need that much.”

O’Leary explained that the real goal of entrepreneurship is not wealth accumulation but the ability to make independent choices. He added:

“It’s the pursuit of personal freedom. You wanna pursue personal freedom to have control over your time later in life and provide for your family, of course. But it doesn’t mean you have to have a flashy car, you have to be covered in diamonds. That’s nothing to do with it.”

He further stated that success is measured by having control over one's own time rather than material wealth. His remarks sparked mixed reactions among Shark Tank fans. Some viewers agreed with his perspective, while others questioned his sincerity. One fan commented:

“It takes thick skin to be an entrepreneur! I would have it no other way…”

“Many entrepreneurs reach that level of wealth (freedom), but they keep going. So maybe personal freedom was the original intention, but then something changes… like a young politician who had noble intentions but eventually becomes a career politician. Original mission is lost," a fan stated.

Another netizen was more critical, stating:

“Unfortunately, you are nothing like this.”

Some Shark Tank fans related O’Leary’s words to their own experiences.

“Ya! As a teenager I was amongst the best and brightest, athletic, principled, conscientious, and hard-working. I couldn’t get even any menial job like cleaning at Tim Hortons. D**g addicts got them though. I vowed that I would never work for anyone but myself. Forged my own path,” one user shared.

“Not about the greed of money? Really, Kevin?” another user added.

“Indeed! But I would add, ‘freedom with purpose!’ ;-) We’re with ya Kev!” a fan stated.

“So true! Wish I had the entrepreneurial mindset! I mean I guess I kinda do, making this account and all…,” a netizen said.

A fan appreciated his perspective, describing it as:

“A powerful perspective on the true essence of entrepreneurship.”

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary and his perspective on financial freedom

Shark Tank investor O’Leary has shared similar views in previous interviews. In a February 2021 episode of The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, he reiterated that financial freedom is essential, but the focus should not be solely on wealth. He explained:

“When you have enough financial resources, you can spend your day doing things that you want to do.”

He emphasized that money should be seen as a tool for achieving personal freedom rather than an end goal. O'Leary further clarified that entrepreneurship is not driven by greed but by the desire for independence.

“A third of our population seeks entrepreneurship, and you know why? It’s not out of greed for money,” he stated.

He believes that the motivation behind starting a business is the ability to make independent choices rather than accumulating wealth for its own sake.

Shark Tank star O’Leary has also spoken about the importance of shifting one’s mindset to achieve financial freedom. In an Instagram video, he discussed the need to view money as a tool for growth and independence. He stated:

“Many people consider money bad or greedy and sometimes corrupted. However, the development of an ‘abundance’ mindset is the way forward.”

On January 13, as reported by Benzinga, O’Leary made another strong statement about financial security, arguing that it often prevents people from reaching their full potential. He stated:

“A salary is the d**g they give you to forget your dreams.”

He explained that comfort and stability can become obstacles to ambition, and those who want to achieve more must break free from financial security. He added:

“It’s very easy to stay in that world where somebody is mitigating your risk.”

Shark Tank's O’Leary believes that stepping into the uncertainty of entrepreneurship is necessary for those who aspire to create something extraordinary.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

