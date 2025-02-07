"I've made it"— Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec reveals the biggest lie he's been telling himself lately

Robert Herjavec, an entrepreneur and investor in Shark Tank, recently addressed a misconception he had about his success. During an interview on The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes on February 6, 2025, he stated:

"The biggest lie I've been telling myself lately is that I've made it."

He indicated that despite his achievements on the financial front and professional, he finally found out that one does not measure success with material possessions or approaching that certain point in life. He asked people to remember that "you’re not too old, and it’s not too late" to keep doing more for self-development.

The illusion of "Making It"

Herjavec described how his perception of success evolved. He initially believed that acquiring specific possessions would signify that he had "made it." He explained:

"When you're starting out, you always think, oh, if I had a bigger house... I made it."

However, he noted that each new achievement led to the desire for something more. The Shark Tank investor recounted an experience after selling a company, stating:

"I used to think, oh, if I had a G6, then I made it... So I sold the business and literally within two weeks, I bought a G6."

He realized that personal fulfillment does not come from possessions but from reaching one's full potential. Herjavec admitted that aging played a role in his recent reflections. He said:

"You tend to, you know, like I'm older now, I'm 62, and you think, oh, I'm kind of at the end of the road."

However, he rejected the idea that age should limit ambition and instead reaffirmed his belief that there are always opportunities to grow and accomplish more.

Redefining success beyond material wealth

During the interview, Herjavec highlighted that there is no car, jet, or home that he needs to buy now to "fulfill" him. He stated that his mindset has shifted from external validation to internal fulfillment. The Shark Tank investor said:

"I don't think in terms of things... I think in terms of potential."

This perspective led him to reconsider his approach to business. He emphasized that his goal is to ensure that he is continuously pushing himself to do more. Herjavec also described his motivation to take what he has learned and apply it to new ventures. He stated:

"It's about starting another business... It's just about taking everything I've learned and applying it."

Striving for continuous growth

Herjavec explained that his primary focus is on not regretting at the last moment that he didn't do enough. He mentioned:

"I want to feel like when I'm on my deathbed that I say, I couldn't have done more."

The Shark Tank investor described this mindset as a key factor in his continued drive to pursue new challenges. He also acknowledged that each person defines their own version of success based on their aspirations and goals. He stated:

"Whatever that is, because I think it's different for everybody."

In addition to business ventures, Herjavec emphasized the importance of maintaining physical well-being. He said:

"For me right now, it's really about getting super fit."

Shark Tank airs on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET. Don't miss out on the latest pitches and investments—catch up with full episodes streaming now on Hulu.

