"Never abided by the rules"— Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary weighs in on China's role in global trade

Kevin O’Leary, a notable entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor, addressed China’s role in global trade during a Fox News interview on February 5, 2025. When asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping was inclined to negotiate trade terms with the United States, O’Leary stated that China’s situation is distinct from that of Mexico and Canada.

"China since 1999, when they joined the WTO, has never abided by the rules in any single year," he highlighted.

O’Leary's remarks were made in response to discussions about the US imposing tariffs on Chinese goods and the broader complexities of US-China trade relations.

China's trade practices since joining the WTO

O’Leary underscored that China's compliance with international trade regulations has been a point of concern. The Shark Tank investor's remarks align with longstanding criticisms that China has engaged in trade practices that do not conform to WTO agreements, including allegations of unfair subsidies and state intervention in key industries.

O’Leary further noted that intellectual property (IP) law remains a contentious issue.

"They certainly don't abide by IP law," he stated.

U.S. businesses have frequently cited challenges related to intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers as barriers to fair trade with China. These concerns have been central to past US trade negotiations, and continue to shape discussions on tariff policies and trade agreements.

Economic and strategic challenges in US-China trade

O’Leary described the economic relationship between the US and China as complex. He noted that manufacturing and job creation in China by major corporations, such as Apple, add layers to trade negotiations.

"A company we all know well, Apple, does a massive amount of manufacturing and job creation there," he explained.

American businesses' reliance on Chinese supply chains presents challenges in implementing trade restrictions while maintaining economic stability. Beyond manufacturing, O’Leary suggested that trade disputes extend into broader economic and technological competition.

"If US companies never get IP reciprocality (sic), this is an economic war that is unique— it's an AI war," he stated.

The advancement of artificial intelligence and technology-driven industries has intensified competition between the US and China, raising concerns about national security, data access, and market dominance.

The Shark Tank investor also referenced ongoing issues such as fentanyl production.

"The fentanyl issue has been outstanding for years," he emphasized.

US policymakers have repeatedly raised concerns about fentanyl-related substances being exported from China and their impact on public health and law enforcement efforts in the United States.

Tariffs and potential negotiation strategies

During the interview, O’Leary commented on the effectiveness of tariffs as a strategy in trade negotiations. He expressed surprise at the level of tariffs imposed, stating,

"I'm surprised it was only 10%— I thought 400% would be a good place to start."

The Shark Tank investor also contrasted China’s response with that of Mexico and Canada.

"You can't compare these three situations— they're all different, but China is a big, big, big problem," he explained.

He suggested that resolving trade disputes with China would require more extensive negotiations than those with other US trading partners. Regarding the potential outcomes of ongoing discussions, O’Leary emphasized that the issue extends beyond short-term tariff adjustments.

"I think the China deal is far more complex and requires a lot more negotiation than a weekend of just suspending tariffs for 30 days," he stated.

The Shark Tank investor's statement highlighted the long-term nature of trade negotiations and the multiple factors influencing US-China relations.

