"Everyone should know": Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner talks about the universal symbol for help

In a recent Instagram post, Lori Greiner, an investor from Shark Tank, emphasized the importance of a gesture that has become a crucial symbol for individuals in distress.

On February 5, 2025, Greiner posted a video on Instagram where she shared:

"This is something really important that everyone should know. This is the universal symbol for help."

The gesture, known as the Signal for Help, offers a discreet way for someone in need to reach out for help without speaking. The symbol has gained global recognition, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner's call to action: Why recognizing the signal matters

In the video, Lori Greiner explained the gesture, which involves holding up one hand, with the palm facing outward, then tucking the thumb in toward the palm and folding the remaining fingers over it. This simple motion has gained recognition as a nonverbal way to communicate distress, especially in situations where speaking aloud might not be possible.

The Shark Tank investor encouraged her viewers to not only learn the symbol themselves but also to teach it to their families and friends. She underscored that if someone is seen making the gesture, it should be taken seriously.

In such cases, Greiner advised contacting emergency services. She said:

"If you ever see someone doing it, call 911 or try to help them. Remember this and teach it to your kids and to your family members."

Greiner's message highlights the importance of being alert and proactive in responding to potential signs of danger, emphasizing the need for everyone to be aware of the signal's meaning.

The Signal for Help

According to the Women’s Funding Network, the Signal for Help was developed by The Canadian Women's Foundation (CWF) itself and is described as a subtle and non-verbal method through which individuals can communicate to others that they are in danger.

This signal was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased intimate partner violence. Such cases became more serious when individuals isolated themselves or got locked up in a certain area.

More and more people used video calls for communication; hence, this presented a perfect opportunity to come up with a signal that can be seen and addressed while making a virtual call.

The gesture was designed to be simple, requiring no words but allowing someone to silently ask for help. The signal quickly gained traction as an effective tool for those in vulnerable situations, and with support from the Women’s Funding Network, it spread globally.

The WFN worked to amplify the signal’s recognition, ensuring that it was understood across multiple languages and cultures. This widespread awareness is vital in making sure the symbol is recognized by both potential survivors and those who may be in a position to assist them.

The Signal for Help is particularly valuable because it allows individuals to discreetly ask for help without drawing attention to themselves. The CWF and WFN emphasize that while the signal can be a lifeline, it is essential for people to know how to respond.

Lori Greiner’s reminder about the universal symbol for help is timely and critical. By recognizing and sharing this symbol, individuals can play a role in ensuring the safety of those around them.

