Shark Tank update: What happened to CharCharms after the show?

Charlotte Trecartin entered Shark Tank to pitch her startup, CharCharms, in season 16 episode 10. She sought $300,000 for 10% equity in her business. Despite receiving offers from the Sharks, she ultimately declined the deals, choosing to retain more control over her business.

CharCharms solves the ubiquitous problem of water bottles all coming in a uniform, blank format by allowing people to decorate the bottles themselves with accessories.

Today, the company maintains steady growth, with an estimated 10% annual growth rate. As of 2025, CharCharms’ net worth is estimated at approximately $3.3 million.

The rise of CharCharms: From Shark Tank to success

CharCharms: Company overview and development

CharCharms, founded by Charlotte Trecartin, specializes in creating accessories that allow users to personalize their water bottles. The product line includes stick-on hooks, charms, bottle boots, straw toppers, and small pouches, all designed to fit any water bottle, providing both style and functionality.

The idea originated from Charlotte’s desire to offer a solution to the common problem of plain, identical water bottles. CharCharms' products are versatile, dishwasher-safe, and compatible with bottles of various shapes and sizes.

Charlotte developed the concept for CharCharms during the COVID-19 pandemic while she was a student at the University of Illinois. With additional time at home, she began exploring how water bottles could be customized.

She created prototypes and promoted the products on social media, particularly TikTok, where her following grew to 80,000, attracting the attention of retailers.

Despite initial challenges in manufacturing and distribution, Charlotte successfully established relationships with factories and built a small team to help manage orders.

This drove the company’s growth and positioning as a prominent player in the niche market of personalized water bottle accessories.

CharCharms on Shark Tank

During season 16, episode 10, Charlotte Trecartin was on Shark Tank in 2025. She requested a $300,000 investment, giving the Sharks 10% of CharCharms equity. To the Sharks, she pitched the idea of the product. She showcased how the products can personalize water bottles.

During her pitch, Charlotte explained that CharCharms products are compatible with any bottle, highlighting their practicality, affordability, and variety. Charlotte disclosed that CharCharms generated $80,000 in sales in 2022 and $250,000 in 2023.

She also added that the company had received $6 million in purchase orders for that year. Even though the company is growing, its products are sold at retail stores like Target for $11.99, with wholesale prices ranging from $5 to $5.40.

Each Shark expressed interest in the company but with different terms. Kevin O’Leary offered $300,000 for a 25% equity stake, while Daymond John offered $300,000 for 20% equity.

Mark Cuban and Kendra Scott declined to invest, citing various concerns. After evaluating the offers, Charlotte ultimately decided not to accept any of the deals, as the terms required giving up more equity than she was willing to offer.

Although Charlotte Trecartin did not secure a deal on Shark Tank, the exposure on the show led to an increase in website traffic and social media visibility. Following the airing of her pitch, CharCharms experienced a significant rise in sales and customer interest.

