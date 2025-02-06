Since the launch of Shark Tank in 2009, it has provided entrepreneurs with a platform to pitch business ideas to investors. While not everyone has gone on to secure funding, many of the ones who did have seen enormous commercial success.

The five most successful products in the show’s history, based on total sales, include Bombas, Everlywell, Scrub Daddy, The Bouqs Co., and Cousins Maine Lobster. These businesses have expanded their operations and generated significant revenue after appearing on the show.

The highest-grossing businesses that emerged from Shark Tank

1) Bombas: A business model focused on social impact

Bombas is a sock and apparel company with the concept of providing a free product for each bought one. Daymond John invested $200,000 for 17.5% equity in the company. Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Bombas has expanded its markets into other products like tees, undies, and slippers.

As reported by CEO Today, the firm has also given away over 140 million products to underprivileged people. To this point, Bombas has achieved $1.3 billion in sales, which is the highest-performing product in Shark Tank history as of May 2023.

2) Everlywell: At-home health testing services

Everlywell is an at-home lab testing kit company that makes health testing more accessible. Julie Cheek pitched the company to the sharks, and Lori Greiner invested in its expansion. After appearing on the show, Everlywell partnered with major retailers and expanded its offerings to include telehealth services.

The company is growing with increasing consumer demand for at-home health solutions, especially as the healthcare industry shifts toward digital accessibility. According to CEO Today, as of May 2023, Everlywell has made $1.1 billion in sales.

Greiner's investment also included a $1 million line of credit for 5% equity, and the company is expanding its market presence.

3) Scrub Daddy: A cleaning product with a broad market reach

The cleaning sponge called Scrub Daddy, which can change texture with water temperature, was celebrated for its novel material design. Lori Greiner invested in the company after it was pitched, and the product quickly turned into a multi-million-dollar brand.

It added many other cleaning gadgets to the portfolio after Scrub Daddy made it on Shark Tank, distributed to major retailers, as well as many online sellers, and enjoyed sustainable growth across numerous markets. Scrub Daddy has grown to $926 million in sales as of May 2023, according to CEO Today.

Greiner originally invested $200,000 for 20% equity, and the company remains a growing success within the cleaning products industry.

4) The Bouqs Co.: Direct-to-consumer flower delivery

The Bouqs Co. is an online flower delivery service that sources its products directly from sustainable farms. Initially, the company did not secure a deal on Shark Tank, but Robert Herjavec later became an investor after becoming a customer.

The Bouqs Co. has since expanded its market reach through direct-to-consumer sales, focusing on sustainability and transparency in the floral industry.

The company’s approach to sourcing and logistics has contributed to its revenue growth. As per CEO Today, as of May 2023, The Bouqs Co. has generated $640 million in sales. Herjavec’s investment details remain undisclosed, though he participated in a $24 million funding round to support the company’s expansion.

5) Cousins Maine Lobster: A growing food franchise

Founded by Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster, a lobster-based food product business that uses food trucks and restaurants to distribute its products, gained funding from Barbara Corcoran.

After its appearance on Shark Tank, the company expanded to 27 states through a franchise model while remaining true to sourcing and customer interactions.

The company has established a branded presence in the seafood market. As of May 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster, as reported by CEO Today, has achieved sales of $585 million. Initially, Corcoran invested $55,000 for 15% equity. The company keeps expanding.

