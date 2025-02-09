Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently sparked online conversation after revealing his daily watch-swapping routine. On February 8, 2025, O’Leary posted a video on X, stating that he changes his watches four times a day. The post quickly gained traction, with fans reacting to his collecting habits.

In the video, O’Leary explained his process:

"Think about watch collecting, you want to go into your vault and say, what am I going to wear today? Now I’m at the point, I’m wearing up to four different pieces a day. So, I want real diversity. I know that sounds crazy."

He elaborated on his routine, noting that he wears one watch in the morning, switches to another at lunch, and changes again in the late afternoon. Before his bike ride, he opts for a sports watch, and at night, he prefers a statement piece.

The post received mixed reactions from Shark Tank viewers. Some found his routine amusing, while others criticized it.

"Very relatable content, many of us have the same daily habit of switching out our watches," one fan commented.

"What time is it then master of watches? Tell me so I can inform others of it," a fan wrote.

"Bro, people have to work, they have no time to bring a watch collection around with them, even myself owning 3 businesses, I can’t imagine any watch but my date just Rolex," another fan commented.

"I have a Rolex and a few Breitlings that I never wear anymore because all they do is tell time," one user tweeted.

Despite the criticism, many supported O’Leary’s enthusiasm for watches. One fan wrote:

"True appreciation, good sir."

Some viewers took the opportunity to discuss alternative brands:

"Four!!! It's a bit too much. Have you had a chance to look at Maurice Lacroix? Hope you have it in your collection."

Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary on watch collection

Kevin O’Leary has frequently shared his thoughts on watches beyond Shark Tank. On January 11, 2025, he posted a video on Instagram (@kevinolearytv) discussing accessible luxury watches for new collectors. Speaking with watch expert Craig Karger, O'Leary said:

"I am really liking the brands that care about the new collector."

During the discussion, the Shark Tank investor highlighted four watches under $10,000—two from Grand Seiko and two from Tudor. He praised Grand Seiko’s ability to maintain inventory, saying:

"Grand Seiko has production capacity, so it's not only important enough to make an entry level, but they also actually have inventory you can buy. Tudor the same, because it's great to bring out a watch for $5,000 and make four, like Seuss."

On January 4, 2025, O’Leary also discussed watch selection for high-profile events. In a video from Cityscape, a real estate development conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he emphasized the impact of wearing the right watch:

"You've got to bring your A-game, even with your watches."

He showcased timepieces like the Meteorite Daytona and the Moser Derby, emphasizing how they align with professional success. He described the Meteorite Daytona's appeal in New York, calling it spectacular, and then mentioned the Moser Derby as his choice for Riyadh, expressing excitement over both selections.

The Shark Tank star has also commented on rare watch materials. In a YouTube video posted in November 2023, he discussed the Rolex Meteorite Daytona, which features a dial crafted from extraterrestrial material. He explained:

"It's gold, it's unique, and it connects you to the artistry of Rolex and space."

During a separate conversation with Craig Karger on January 11, 2025, O’Leary reacted to Tudor’s 2025 releases, particularly the introduction of a Coke bezel design. He noted:

"That's kind of not a sleight of hand, but a cool tip to their sister company."

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

